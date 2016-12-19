Ezekiel Elliott’s infectious spirit more than a drop in Salvation Army bucket

1:11 F-35 replica set up in downtown Fort Worth for Armed Forces Bowl Pause

0:59 Cowboys fans tailgate before Tampa Bay game

3:16 Mac Attack says Dak Has QB Controversy

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

2:58 Talkin' Dallas Cowboys with Davison & Hill

2:14 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

1:13 Sean Lee's focus is on the guys that are here