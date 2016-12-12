Cowboys’ company line: Dak has no reason to look over his shoulder

Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott lost a game — his first in 91 days — but the Cowboys’ starting quarterback isn’t losing his job.

“You can make it as simple or complex as you want to make it,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said Monday. “It’s pretty simple for us: Dak’s going to play quarterback as we go forward.”

Monday morning quarterbacks and Tony Romo supporters questioned the Cowboys’ decision not to pull Prescott during Sunday’s game. The debate outside The Star about whether Romo should get his job back grew louder Monday, too, in the wake of the worst game of Prescott’s young career.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

But owner Jerry Jones and Garrett remain consistent in their belief in Prescott. Garrett repeated the company line a day after he and the owner were quizzed postgame about a possible quarterback controversy: Prescott has no reason to look over his shoulder.

“We’re just focused on Dak playing quarterback for us,” Garrett said. “We’ll continue to do that in our preparation this week and as we go forward. He’s done a really good job for us up to this point. We’ve won 11 out of 13 games that he’s started. He’s handled really every situation as well as you could handle it. So we’ll just continue that way.

“Tony will be in a backup role for us, and he’ll be ready to go if he’s called upon to play. But Dak’s done an outstanding job up to this point. Excited to see him continue to play.”

The Cowboys have converted only 2 of 24 third downs while scoring a total of 24 points the past two games.

Prescott completed only 17 of 37 passes for 165 yards with one touchdown, two interceptions and a career-low 45.4 passer rating. The Cowboys generated only 260 yards of offense and scored only seven points, while going 1-for-15 on third down.

Garrett insists the team never considered inserting Romo in the game.

“We have a lot of confidence in Dak Prescott,” Garrett said. “He’s done lot of really good things over the course this year, and we believe with all of our players our job is to instill belief in them and instill confidence in them. We try to do that with the preparation we have leading up to the ballgame. We try to give them opportunity to show what they can do, and he’s certainly done that throughout the year, and we’ll continue to proceed that way.”

Jason Garrett on Tony Romo

The Cowboys, though, suddenly have concerns on offense. Sunday’s lackluster effort followed a 17-15 victory over Minnesota in which the Cowboys generated only 264 yards and went 1-for-9 on third down.

“Obviously third downs were not good in this game,” Garrett said. “We were 1 out of 15 and last week against Minnesota we were 1 out of 9. I think it’s really important for us as a staff to make sure we address those individually, and try to understand why each of those third downs were not converted before you start making any big conclusions about a trend.

“It’s been one of the best things we’ve done this year. We’ve been a really good third-down team. That’s why we’ve been able to possess the ball and drive the ball as well as we have, but you certainly have to address it. You have to look at it as objectively as you can, address it head on and try to improve in that area. It’s a critical area for your football team.”

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers

7:30 p.m. Sunday, KXAS/5

