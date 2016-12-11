Offense struggles as Cowboys’ winning streak ends in New York

Beat writers Clarence Hill and Charean Williams break down the Cowboys second loss of the season. Video by Drew Davison.
Dak Prescott and the Cowboys were smothered Sunday night by Jay Bromley and the Giants.
Rodger Mallison
The Dallas Cowboys kept the pressure on the New York Giants and quarterback Eli Manning for most of the game.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) forces New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) to fumble the ball and turn it over to the Cowboys in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) picks up a fumbled pass reception by Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) in the fourth quarter to effectively end the Cowboys comeback chances as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) leaves Dallas Cowboys strong safety Barry Church (42) behind on a touchdown run in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) and wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) celebrate BEckham's third quarter touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) catches a pass for a first quarter touchdown as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes the ball as Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford (98) grabs him in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) and New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) greet each other before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is caught at the line by New York Giants outside linebacker Jonathan Casillas (52) and cornerback Eli Apple (24) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) picks up eight yards on a first quarter run as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo (9) watches from the bench as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is stopped on third and eleven late in the game by New York Giants outside linebacker J.T. Thomas (55) as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett greets wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) during warmups as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) is stopped with a three yard gain by a group of Cowboys defenders in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford (98) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) cannot get a handle on a pass from quarterback Dak Prescott (4) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks to pass in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) takes a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford (98) sacks New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) is congratulated after he takes a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) catches a pass for a first down in the first quarter as Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) and cornerback Brandon Carr (39) defend as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett talks with coaches upstairs as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Tyrone Crawford (98) celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) in the first quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) catches a pass for a first down in the first quarter as Dallas Cowboys free safety Byron Jones (31) and cornerback Brandon Carr (39) defend as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Rodger Mallison
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) makes a pick on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's (4) pass intended for wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) was called for roughing the passer for this hit on New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked in the second quarrter by New York Giants defensive end Romeo Okwara (78) as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) is sacked in the second quarrter by New York Giants nose tackle Robert Thomas (99) and defensive end Romeo Okwara (78) as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) loses the ball after being hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Benson Mayowa (93) in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) loses the ball after being hit by New York Giants outside linebacker Devon Kennard (59) in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) returns a New York kick to the 33 yard line, moved back by a Dallas lenalty, in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys holder Chris Jones (6) and kicker Dan Bailey (5) react after Bailey missed a field goal in the closing seconds of the second half as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) heads to the locker room after he missed a field goal in the closing seconds of the second half as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
On third and eleven, in the fourth quarter, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pitches out to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21), Elliot not making the first down, as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Paul Moseley
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett leads the team onto the field as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) looks around the field as he warms up as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
MetLife Stadium field crews were clearing snow from the field before the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warming up in the snow before the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) takes a stroll around the field barefooted before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. LaDouceur (91) looks at the snow falling before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
A member of the grounds crew blows snow off the field before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys center Travis Frederick (72) warms up before the game as the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) catches snow in his mouth as he runs on the field before the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) arrives on a snowy field before the Dallas Cowboys play the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
New York Giants kicker Robbie Gould (5) makes a field goal in the third quarter that was the margin of victory as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Anthony Brown (30) looks back after trying to block the kick as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) is stopped a yard shy of a first down in the third quarter by New York Giants free safety Andrew Adams (33) and cornerback Eli Apple (24) as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) passes in the third quarter as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) picks up a first down in the third quarter on a pass play as Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick (32) trips him up as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) picks up one yard in the third quarter on a running play as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) pitches out to running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) shoves off New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall (25) in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
New York Giants defensive back Leon Hall (25) intercepts a third quarter pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant (88) as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws incomplete under a heavy rush from the Giants as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) stops Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) one yard shy of a first down as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws under heavy pressure from New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the fourth quarter as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39), outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (93) smother New York Giants running back Rashad Jennings (23) in the third quarter as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) is stopped for a two yard gain by New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) in the fourth quarter as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) ends under a pile of defenders after a four yard gain in the third quarter as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett argues with the officials over a call as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Jack Crawford (58) and outside linebacker Kyle Wilber (51) come close to blocking a punt by New York Giants punter Brad Wing (9) in the fourth quarter as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Terrance Williams (83) indicates first down after a pass play in the fouth quarter as the New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys 10-7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Sunday, December 11, 2016.
New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) walks off of the field for the two-minute warning near the end of the game as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett watches his defense during a New York possession late in the fourth quarter as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Cowboys special teams coach Rich Bisaccia and Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey (5) laugh together at the end of the first half after Bailey missed a field goal as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) looks for a receiver in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Sean Lee (50) and middle linebacker Anthony Hitchens (59) tackle New York Giants tight end Will Tye (45) in the second quarter as the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants 10-7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, December 11, 2016.
