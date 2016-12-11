Dallas Cowboys

December 11, 2016 11:00 PM

Offense struggles as Cowboys’ winning streak ends in New York

By Clarence E. Hill Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.

The streak is over. The Dallas Cowboys are no longer perfect on the road.

And while they continue to control their own destiny for the NFC East title and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, Sunday night’s 10-7 loss to the New York Giants raises serious questions about their ability to achieve their ultimate goal.

After falling 20-19 to the Giants in the season opener, the Cowboys reeled off a franchise-record 11 consecutive wins and became a betting favorite to reach the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

At 11-2, the Cowboys still have a two-game lead over the Giants (9-4) in the NFC East and remain two games ahead of the Giants and Detroit Lions (9-4) for home-field advantage.

But the Cowboys have a tough final slate.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-5) come to town Sunday night before a Monday night showdown against the red-hot Lions on Dec. 26.

They close the season at the Philadelphia Eagles (5-8) on Jan. 1.

The Cowboys have struggled recently on third down, going 1 of 9 against Minnesota and 1 of 15 against the Giants.

Third downs were a big factor in this game, our inability to stay on the field and drive the football.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett

“Third downs were a big factor in this game, our inability to stay on the field and drive the football,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ll go back and evaluate it and hopefully improve in this area. It’s critical going forward.”

But momentum and confidence are suddenly no longer on the Cowboys’ side after being swept by the Giants and seemingly trending down on offense with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.

A 61-yard touchdown pass by Eli Manning to receiver Odell Beckham Jr. proved to be the difference on the scoreboard. The catch-and-run strike came two plays after Prescott was intercepted for the second time in the game.

2 Interceptions for Dak Prescott on Sunday night, matching his season total.

Prescott was intercepted twice through the first 12 games, but had two against the Giants.

Receiver Dez Bryant was knocked off his route, playing a part in the interception. The story was similar in the first half when Bryant slipped on a route, allowing Janoris Jenkins to pick off the pass.

But it was Prescott’s inability to convert on third down and failure to generate offense in the passing game for the second consecutive week that has caused growing concern.

Prescott was 17-of-37 passing for 165 yards with a putrid quarterback rating of 45.4 against the Giants. It was by far his worst performance of the season. Garrett said at no point did he think about replacing Prescott with backup Tony Romo.

No, we feel good about Dak playing quarterback for us.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett on if he thought about replacing Prescott

“No,” Garrett said, “we feel good about Dak playing quarterback for us.”

It was Prescott’s third consecutive game with less than 200 yards passing. He had 195 against the Washington Redskins in a 31-26 victory on Thanksgiving Day, and just 139 in a 17-15 victory against the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 1.

On the Cowboys’ next-to-last possession, Prescott connected with receiver Dez Bryant for a first down. But Bryant fumbled after being hit by Jenkins, and Landon Collins recovered for the Giants with 2:13 to go.

It was Bryant’s first catch of the game after being held empty for almost the entire contest.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed 24 times for 107 yards, but it made no difference.

The loss offset a strong performance by a defense that recorded three sacks and three takeaways against the Giants. It was the first time the Cowboys recorded multiple sacks and turnovers in a game this season.

“Our defense did a great job, giving us opportunities throughout the game,” Garrett said.

The defense is also kicking itself because of two dropped interceptions by safety Barry Church — the second of which would have put the Cowboys in scoring position early in the third quarter.

It was a struggle throughout for the Cowboys, who also lament a missed 55-yard field goal from the normally-reliable Dan Bailey at the end of the first half. The ball hit the crossbar as time expired.

The Cowboys led 7-0 at halftime, thanks to a 31-yard touchdown pass from Prescott to receiver Terrance Williams on the second drive of the game.

Coach Jason Garrett sparked the score with a gutsy fourth-and-1 gamble at the Dallas 42.

Elliott got the first down with a 2-yard gain, then ripped off runs of 9, 8 and 3 yards.

That’s when offensive coordinator Scott Linehan caught the Giants napping. Prescott faked a pitch left to Elliott and bootlegged right. He found Williams running wide open behind the defense for the score.

But that would be it for the night for the offense.

What does it mean for the rest of the season and the playoffs?

Clarence Hill: 817-390-7760

