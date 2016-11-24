Cowboys turn back Redskins to extend win streak to 10

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly can’t lose.
Even when their magical formula doesn’t work _ controlling the ball and the clock with NFL leading rusher Ezekiel Elliott that has led them to the NFL’s best record_ the Cowboys keep finding a way to keep winning and keep streaking.
The Cowboys improved their franchise-record winning streak to 10 games with a 31-26 victory against the Washington Redskins Thursday at AT&T Stadium.
They survived 449 yards passing and three touchdowns from Kirk Cousins an an offense that controlled clock for 33 minutes and 24 seconds thanks to clutch red zone defense and timely playmaking from rookie quarterback Dak Prescott.
Prescott completed 17 of 24 passes for 195 with a touchdown pass and a touchdown rushing. He had eight carries for 39 yards.
“I never go into any game thinking I’m going to lose,” Prescott said. “I go in thinking how are we going to win.”
Elliott had 20 carries 97 yards and two touchdowns.
The NFC-East leading Cowboys moved to 10-1 for the first time since 2007 when they finished 13-3 and buried the Redskins (6-4-1) in the division race with a season sweep.
The Redskins narrowed the score to 31-26 with 1 minute, 53 seconds left on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Cousins to Jordan Reed.
It capped a 15-play, 75-yard drive that ultimately took up too much time, 4:36 off the clock.
They survived the final onside kick attempt from the Redskins when the ball went out of bounds.
Despite a big day for Cousins, the Redskins did get the job down the red zone.
They had the ball at the Cowboys 19, 2 and 5 yard line in the first half, but only ended with 6 points show for it.
The Cowboys got on the board on the opening drive when they marched 75 yards on seven plays with ease.
Elliott did the bulk of the work 47 yards on the ground, including a 20-yard run and the capper from 4 yards out.
The maligned Cowboys defense did its part by playing its traditional bend, but don’t but don’t, break style.
A Redskins drive to the Cowboys’ 19 was halted by an offensive holding penalty. The Redskins then missed a 43-yard field goal when Dustin Hopkins was wide left.
Washington got a first and goal at the Cowboys’ 5 on the next time it had the ball.
But the defense stiffened, forcing a 24-yard field goal from Hopkins.
Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey answered with 46-yard field goal only to watch Hopkins miss a 56-yarder.
Prescott took over from there, leading the Cowboys 55 yards on six plays.
He had completions of 5 yards to Cole Beasley and 10 yards to Dez Bryant before running for 18 yards on a zone read. He then tossed a 10-yard touchdown pass to Terrance Williams, who made a nice toe tap in the front corner of the end zone to make the score 17-3.
“I just let the game come to me,” Prescott said. “They were matching some routes and not having anyone to contain me or assigned to me.”
Again, give the defense credit. The Redskins marched 73 yards on 11 plays, but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal before half.
Washington had a first and goal at the 10 and got as close as third goal on the 2. But Cowboys came up big again in the red zone to force an incompletion.
The Redskins totaled 214 yards of offense in the first half, including 216 passing by Cousins.
The Redskins even controlled the time of possession in the first half: 16:43-13:17.
But Washington only had 6 points for their trouble.
Prescott completed nine of 14 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown in the first half.
Elliott had five carries for 38 yards in the first quarter, but was slowed in the second quarter, finishing with nine carries for 45 yards at halftime.
Washington narrowed the score to 17-12 early in the fourth quarter when Cousins hit tight end Jordan Reed from 5 yards out.
The big plays on the 90-yard drive was a 26-yard pass to Vernon Davis, a fourth and 2 conversion pass to Pierre Garcon and a 33-yard pass to Reed.
A try for two failed with an interception by linebacker Sean Lee.
Prescott and Cowboys respond quickly with a 21 yard run by Ezekiel Elliott followed by a 19-yard pass to Elliott to get them started. Five plays later, Prescott scored from 6 yards out.
Down 24-12, the Redskins got right back in the game with a stop and go from receiver DeSean Jackson, who burned rookie cornerback Anthony Brown for a 67-yard touchdown.
But this time a gamble for onside kick backfired on Redskins when linebacker Damien Wilson scooped it up for the Cowboys at the 47.
The unflappable Prescott converted a third and 7 with a scramble. A late hit by Donte Whitner tacked on 15 yards.
On third and 9 two plays later, he rolled to his right and threw a perfect pass to Bryant for 26 yards and a first goal at the 1.
Elliott made the score 30-19 with a 1-yard run.
The Cowboys play at the Minnesota Vikings next Thursday.
