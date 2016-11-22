Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones keeping QB Tony Romo market hot

Five thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys, who are 9-1 after beating Baltimore:
Street talk
Every time Jerry Jones talks about the quarterback situation it seems like he contradicts himself or goes against the talking points of the organization. So when Jones frequently compares Tony Romo to Ben Roethlisberger or talks about him being the quarterback of a Super Bowl team in the next five years, it appears that he is re-opening the proverbial door to a controversy with rookie Dak Prescott that had already been closed. Romo had essentially put the genie back in the bottle until Jones starting opening his mouth again. Or so it seemed. One talking point has the Cowboys committed to Prescott as their starter and there is one that they are bringing Romo and his $24 million price tag back next year to compete for the job. Rumors already circulating about Romo’s preferred landing spot to continue his career if he doesn’t retire. And that seems highly unlikely. So to know Jones is to know that he knows the art of a deal. When Jones talks glowingly about Romo and what he has left is part genuine and part salesman. Jones truly believes in Romo. Jones also knows he needs to let other potential suitors believe in Romo to protect his market value. The most likely scenario for Romo to land with another team is through a trade. Why would another team give up a high pick for a quarterback Jones thinks is washed up? Jones is not trying to confuse or muddy the waters. He is doing what he does best. Sell.
Sanchez angle
The activation of Romo as the team’s primary backup behind Prescott has meant the demotion of sorts for third quarterback Mark Sanchez. He doesn’t get to suit for games and a gets a few less reps in practice. Outside of that, Sanchez’ role has not changed. He proved to be valuable as a mentor, sounding board and cheerleader to Prescott through the first nine games while Romo was out with a fractured bone in his back. Even though the more accomplished Romo is on the sideline active with Prescott, the Cowboys still want Sanchez in his ear. “That’s been a push from the coaches to make sure my role doesn’t change,” Sanchez said. “They want me helping out Dak as much as I can.”
Elliott cereal
The two biggest viral sensations following the Cowboys victory against Baltimore last Sunday was the clip of Prescott tossing a cup in the trash can and the team website video of the Cowboys breakfast club featuring Prescott, Elliott, receiver Dez Bryant and receiver Cole Beasley among others. Nobody played their role better than Elliott, who took his patented feed me gesture to a new level by repeatedly spooning a bowl of cereal all over his face. “It was something the social media group came up with,” Elliott said. “It was fun. The fans enjoyed it. I got a lot of hits on social media.” Was it at least his favorite cereal? “No. I wasn't actually eating,” Elliott said. “I was just throwing it in my face.” It provided tons of laughs, prompting someone to asked if he fashioned himself as the class clown. Elliott took offense. “Class clown sounds like a bad notation,” Elliott said. “I would say I'm more of an energizer…an entertainer. I brighten the mood.”
Jumbo package
As the Cowboys are leaning more and more to the power running game, look to see more and more of the three tight end set with guard/center Joe Looney reporting as an eligible receiver. After not being used in the package against Philadelphia four weeks ago, Looney has reported eligible nine, nine and 12 times in the past three games against Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Baltimore. “We have used more of the jumbo Joe Looney package and Joe does a nice job with that and that’s something that can help our team,” coach Jason Garrett said. Considering that the frequent use of packages opens doors to other variations, the question is when will the 6-foot-3, 315-pound Looney catch a pass out of the alignment? Maybe even a touchdown pass? “He claims he’s very athletic, but I haven’t seen that much evidence of that yet,” Garrett said.
Game changers
The Cowboys entered the off-season seeking pass rush help and hoping to get more turnovers. They entered the season the same way. And 10 games into the season, they are still waiting and wanting. The Cowboys rank 24th in the league in sacks with 20. They rank 30th in interceptions with four. The NFL-leading 9-1 mark is cute for now. But the Cowboys know they won’t truly get where they want to go if the defense doesn’t start making game-turning plays with sacks and interceptions. It’s the big elephant in the room. The offense has done a good job keeping the defense off the field, but there will come a time when the inability to make plays on defense will cost them. On the flip side, the Cowboys also know if they are able to start getting sacks and turnovers, it’s only going to make it easier for the offense.
