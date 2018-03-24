Here's what Johnny Manziel tweeted about Colin Kaepernick

Johnny Manziel praised fellow free agent Colin Kaepernick for his charitable work and stance on the national anthem in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback also wanted to point out that he and Kaepernick are in different situations:

This will probably cause an uproar, but I’m tired of the @Kaepernick7 vs myself comparisons and anger. Kap is doing amazing things right now changing lives and donating millions of dollars. His impact off the field from a societal standpoint is legendary and straight admirable. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

Standing up for people who often don’t get heard and for a race that continually deals with problem after problem in this country for CENTURIES. This world we live in is absolutely crazy and I believe what he’s doing has an amazing impact. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

The facts of the matter are the reason he’s not being signed are non football based. The guy took a team to the Super Bowl and continuously wreaked havoc on the NFC West and the league. Maybe he had a bad year two years ago but he’s not a bad player and that’s a fact.. — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

In my opinion the guy still has a lot in the tank but it’s not my place to say what he wants to do with his career. All I can speak for is myself and trying to turn my life around from the depths it was in. God bless and have a great Saturday... — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

I rock with you @Kaepernick7 you’ve always been good to me and I appreciate that. All the best in your journey my friend wherever that takes you — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 24, 2018

On Thursday, Manziel threw in front of NFL scouts from 13 different teams at the University of San Diego's pro day. It was the first time he'd worked out in front of that type of audience since 2015.

Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers' contract before the start of the 2017 league year. and despite his continued desire to play, he has not been signed by an NFL team.

Manziel has not been on an NFL roster since he was released by the Cleveland Browns in 2016.