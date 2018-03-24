Johnny Manziel participated in the University of San Diego's Pro Day Thursday.
K.C. Alfred The Associated Press
Football

Here's what Johnny Manziel tweeted about Colin Kaepernick

By Peter Dawson

March 24, 2018 04:35 PM

Johnny Manziel praised fellow free agent Colin Kaepernick for his charitable work and stance on the national anthem in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback also wanted to point out that he and Kaepernick are in different situations:

On Thursday, Manziel threw in front of NFL scouts from 13 different teams at the University of San Diego's pro day. It was the first time he'd worked out in front of that type of audience since 2015.

Kaepernick opted out of his 49ers' contract before the start of the 2017 league year. and despite his continued desire to play, he has not been signed by an NFL team.

Manziel has not been on an NFL roster since he was released by the Cleveland Browns in 2016.

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award winner Baker Mayfield, of Oklahoma, says comparisons to Johnny Manziel are inaccurate. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

