Army players celebrate their win against North Texas after last year’s Heart of Dallas Bowl. The Black Knights have accepted an invitation to play in the Armed Forces Bowl. File Star-Telegram

Army accepts invitation to Armed Forces Bowl

October 23, 2017 2:12 PM

Army has accepted an invitation to play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, unless they’re picked for a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Black Knights (6-2) accepted the invitation Saturday after their 31-28 overtime victory over Temple. They will play a team from Conference USA.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Army will be playing in a bowl game in back to back seasons for the first time since 1984-85. Last season, the Black Knights defeated North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.

