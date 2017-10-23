Army accepts invitation to Armed Forces Bowl

Army has accepted an invitation to play in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, unless they’re picked for a New Year’s Six bowl game.
The Black Knights (6-2) accepted the invitation Saturday after their 31-28 overtime victory over Temple. They will play a team from Conference USA.
The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Army will be playing in a bowl game in back to back seasons for the first time since 1984-85. Last season, the Black Knights defeated North Texas in the Heart of Dallas Bowl.
Comments