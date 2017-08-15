What happened to the other NFL players who kneeled during the national anthem?

The national anthem is back in the news with the NFL.

But this time it has a different twist.

Colin Kaepernick had a season-long national anthem protest over racial injustice and police brutality while with the San Francisco 49ers. He opted out of his contract and became a free agent, but no team has signed him.

Over the past weekend, the national anthem protest issue came to light again, but through Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett and Oakland running back Marshawn Lynch.

Instead of kneeling or displaying a raised, clinched fist, they sat.

Lynch sat on a cooler during the national anthem before Saturday’s preseason game between the Raiders and Arizona Cardinals.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett sat on a bench before the Seattle-Los Angeles Chargers preseason game.

There’s another message that might be in play. Kaepernick is a free agent and teams appear to be staying away from him so far in the off-season.

Is he getting blackballed by the league?

Several other NFL players knelt before the national anthem last season in protest.

Who were the others and what happened to them?

Brandon Marshall: He was with Denver last season and now he’s with the New York Giants.

Marcus Peters: He was with Kansas City last season and is still with the Chiefs.

Arian Foster: He was with Miami last season. He announced his retirement.

Jelani Jenkins: He was with Miami last season. He signed with Oakland in the off-season.

Kenny Still: He was with Miami last season. He’s still with Miami and stood for the national anthem last week.

Michael Thomas: He was with Miami last season. He’s still with Miami.

Eric Reid: He was with San Francisco last season. He’s still with the Niners, but reportedly doesn’t plan to kneel this season.

Eli Harold: He was with San Francisco last season. He’s still with the Niners, but reportedly doesn’t plan to kneel this season.

Training camp is three weeks old, so there’s still plenty of time for Kaepernick to catch on with a team or even during the season, if needed. Baltimore was rumored to be interested, but there was no transaction.