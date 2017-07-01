Arlington’s Dane Evans signs new rookie deal with Philadelphia Eagles

Arlington’s Dane Evans, who broke the career passing yards record at Tulsa last season, will stick around a little longer in the NFL after signing a three-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles Friday.
Evans was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New York Jets, but was released after attending the team’s rookie minicamp in May. He was reportedly invited to attend the Eagles’ mandatory minicamp on a tryout basis in June before being offered his current deal.
After signing with Philadelphia, Evans will likely be with the team during, and possibly through, training camp, which runs July 24 through Aug. 15. He is the fourth quarterback on the Eagles’ roster, along with starter Carson Wentz, backup Nick Foles and Matt McGloin.
To make room for Evans, the Eagles released the talented but troubled and inconsistent wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham, who caught 36 balls for 392 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Roster Move: #Eagles agreed to terms with QB Dane Evans on a three-year contract and waived WR Dorial Green-Beckham. pic.twitter.com/ck1zTm4c7l— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 30, 2017
Evans played his high school football at Sanger, in the Denton area, with his father Damon as his offensive coordinator. Before and after that stint, though, the Evans family has called Arlington home. Dane Evans was a member of Fort Worth athletic training facility APEC’s inaugural class of NFL Draft/Combine prospects.
Evans threw for 11,680 yards and 84 touchdowns at Tulsa. His 9,074 passing yards while at Sanger were fifth in Texas high school football history after his senior season in 2011. At age 11, he led the Arlington Thunder to a 2004 Pop Warner national championship.
Dreams becoming a reality... incredible feeling (fitting I sign this contract sitting at ⚾️, couldn't script it any better) #FlyEaglesFy pic.twitter.com/eOJAk8A0J1— Dane Evans (@daneevans9) June 30, 2017
