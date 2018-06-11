Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) gestures as he looks to pass against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday, June 4, 2017. Game 3 shifts to Cleveland at 8 p.m. Wednesday on ABC (WFAA/Ch. 8).
Dallas Mavericks

Where do the Mavs rank among teams pursuing LeBron James? Here's what oddsmakers say

By Peter Dawson

June 11, 2018 11:09 AM

LeBron James seems to have a healthy respect for certain members of the Dallas Mavericks.

In the past, James has shown Dirk Nowitzki plenty of love.

He's criticized the Knicks for not drafting Dennis Smith Jr.

The Cavaliers forward and former member of the Miami Heat also lauded former Mavericks assistant and current Pistons head coach Dwane Casey for creating a successful defensive game plan against James in the 2011 NBA Finals.

The relationship between James and Mark Cuban seems to be pretty one-sided, at least in the press. The Mavericks owner has been critical of how the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland were treated during the infamous television special 'The Decision' in 2010. Cuban has also taken issue with the King's in-game antics.

Still, if James wanted to sign with the Mavericks, the candid owner would welcome the best basketball player in the world with open arms. He's even said as much in the past and been fined for it.

So, what at the odds that James, who will be a free agent this summer, takes his talents to Dallas? They are...not great.

Here are are the most complete odds for where James will sign this summer, according to BetDSI.eu.

Los Angeles Lakers: +200

Philadelphia 76ers: +350

Miami Heat: +500

New York Knicks: +750

Houston Rockets: +1000

San Antonio Spurs: +2000

Cleveland Cavaliers: +3000

Golden State Warriors: +5000

Boston Celtics: +5000

Chicago Bulls: +7500

Oklahoma City Thunder: +7500

Washington Wizards: +10000

Field (any other team): +1000

That's right, the Mavericks don't even make the list.They're lumped in with the remaining 22 NBA teams in the "field" category.

