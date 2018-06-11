Where do the Mavs rank among teams pursuing LeBron James? Here's what oddsmakers say

LeBron James seems to have a healthy respect for certain members of the Dallas Mavericks.
In the past, James has shown Dirk Nowitzki plenty of love.
He's criticized the Knicks for not drafting Dennis Smith Jr.
The Cavaliers forward and former member of the Miami Heat also lauded former Mavericks assistant and current Pistons head coach Dwane Casey for creating a successful defensive game plan against James in the 2011 NBA Finals.
The relationship between James and Mark Cuban seems to be pretty one-sided, at least in the press. The Mavericks owner has been critical of how the Cavaliers and the city of Cleveland were treated during the infamous television special 'The Decision' in 2010. Cuban has also taken issue with the King's in-game antics.
Still, if James wanted to sign with the Mavericks, the candid owner would welcome the best basketball player in the world with open arms. He's even said as much in the past and been fined for it.
So, what at the odds that James, who will be a free agent this summer, takes his talents to Dallas? They are...not great.
Here are are the most complete odds for where James will sign this summer, according to BetDSI.eu.
Los Angeles Lakers: +200
Philadelphia 76ers: +350
Miami Heat: +500
New York Knicks: +750
Houston Rockets: +1000
San Antonio Spurs: +2000
Cleveland Cavaliers: +3000
Golden State Warriors: +5000
Boston Celtics: +5000
Chicago Bulls: +7500
Oklahoma City Thunder: +7500
Washington Wizards: +10000
Field (any other team): +1000
That's right, the Mavericks don't even make the list.They're lumped in with the remaining 22 NBA teams in the "field" category.
