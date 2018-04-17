Here's what Adam Silver said about Mark Cuban and the Mavericks investigation

The Dallas Mavericks seem to be heading down the right path when it comes repairing the reputation of the organization.

At least that's how Adam Silver sees things. After the annual spring Board of Governors wrapped up last Friday, the NBA Commissioner addressed a wide-range of topics.

One of those topics was Mark Cuban and his decision to bring in outside legal counsel to conduct a thorough, independent investigation of his franchise's culture. In addition, Cuban hired several new executives to help receive new feedback from employees and hopefully, change the culture on the business side of things.

In late February, Sports Illustrated published a large expose detailing a decade-plus long culture of sexual misconduct, with one employee describing the office environment as "Animal House."

Here is what Silver had to say about Cuban, as well as the status of that investigation and its timetable going forward:

"The investigation is still ongoing," Silver said. "It's been incredibly thorough. It includes interviewing every single employee of the Mavericks' organization, plus every former employee who is willing to make themselves available to the investigators.

"The latest I heard is they hoped to be done by early summer — June, early July time frame," Silver said. "From everything I've heard directly from the investigators, everyone has been completely cooperative. And by the way, it doesn't just include interviews. It includes documents, it includes emails.

And that's come directly from Mark Cuban. He's told the investigators that and he's told the league office that as well, that he is open book, and he's demanding himself a thorough investigation. So we're waiting for the outcome of that."