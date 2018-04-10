Bad baseball for a good cause? Dirk Nowitzki Celebrity Baseball Game is set

Dirk Nowitzki is more than the beloved superstar of the Dallas Mavericks.

He's big in the community as well and he can swing a bat.

Sort of.

Do you want to see celebrities play bad baseball for a good cause?

The Dirk Nowitzki 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game, presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, will be held June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.

Tickets go on sell today for $23, $18 and $9 at TicketReturn (972-334-1993 or ticketreturn.com) or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark Box Office during office hours.

This is Nowitzki's seventh year to host the event. Proceeds will benefit the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.

The lineup will be announced later, but it normally has representatives from the four major sports and the entertainment world.