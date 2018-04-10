Dirk Nowitzki will be at the plate again for his 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball game in Frisco. The game is June 8.
Dirk Nowitzki will be at the plate again for his 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball game in Frisco. The game is June 8. Dominic Ceraldi
Dirk Nowitzki will be at the plate again for his 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball game in Frisco. The game is June 8. Dominic Ceraldi

Dallas Mavericks

Bad baseball for a good cause? Dirk Nowitzki Celebrity Baseball Game is set

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

April 10, 2018 11:13 AM

Dirk Nowitzki is more than the beloved superstar of the Dallas Mavericks.

He's big in the community as well and he can swing a bat.

Sort of.

Do you want to see celebrities play bad baseball for a good cause?

The Dirk Nowitzki 2018 Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game, presented by Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, will be held June 8 at 7 p.m. at the Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco.

Tickets go on sell today for $23, $18 and $9 at TicketReturn (972-334-1993 or ticketreturn.com) or at the Dr Pepper Ballpark Box Office during office hours.

This is Nowitzki's seventh year to host the event. Proceeds will benefit the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation.

The lineup will be announced later, but it normally has representatives from the four major sports and the entertainment world.

Watch die-hard Dallas Mavericks fan Dianne Garcia ramble about her love for the Dallas Mavericks' Dirk Nowitzki and his loyalty to his team. McClatchyCourtesy of Dianne Garcia

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  