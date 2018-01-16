Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr., right, picks up a loose ball as Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the first half of Tuesday’s game in Denver
Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr., right, picks up a loose ball as Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the first half of Tuesday’s game in Denver David Zalubowski AP
Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr., right, picks up a loose ball as Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the first half of Tuesday’s game in Denver David Zalubowski AP

Dallas Mavericks

Nikola Jokic’s big night helps Nuggets hold off Mavericks

By Pat Graham

The Associated Press

January 16, 2018 11:02 PM

DENVER

Nikola Jokic scored 29 points and grabbed a season-high 18 rebounds, Gary Harris hit two late free throws and the Denver Nuggets led by as many as 23 points before holding on for a 105-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night.

Harris finished with 25 points and Will Barton added 22 for the Nuggets, who won for just the second time in six games.

The Nuggets led 82-59 with 4:04 left in the third before Dallas staged a massive comeback. The Mavericks cut the deficit to one on a three-point play by Dennis Smith Jr. with 10.4 seconds remaining. After Harris made two free throws, the Mavericks had a chance for a last-second shot, but Dwight Powell couldn’t corral a long pass as the buzzer sounded.

Smith had 25 points for the Mavericks, while Harrison Barnes contributed 17.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Trying to address the issue of slow starts, Nuggets coach Michael Malone tweaked the starting lineup by inserting Barton and sending Mason Plumlee to the bench. The change worked as Denver led at halftime. That’s significant because it halted a streak of seven straight games in which the Nuggets trailed at intermission.

Denver made protecting the paint a point of emphasis in this contest. When the Mavericks beat the Nuggets 122-105 on Dec. 4, they dominated points in the paint with 64. That figure comes with a caveat – Jokic was sidelined with an ankle sprain.

This time, Dallas had 42.

Harris and Jokic combined to score Denver’s opening 22 points, before Plumlee got in the scoring act with a free throw late in the first quarter.

Tip-ins

Mavericks: J.J. Barea sat out with a strained groin. He leads the league in total assists (256) off the bench this season. … Dirk Nowitzki is sixth on the NBA’s career games played list with 1,439. Next up, Kevin Garnett (1,462). … Reserve Devin Harris had 16 points.

Nuggets: The team had two buzzer-beaters – Barton on a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and Jokic with a tip-in to close out the second. … Jokic had seven assists.

Injury update

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said it’s looking like at least February until Dorian Finney-Smith (left knee), Nerlens Noel (left thumb) and Seth Curry (left tibia) return.

“Right now Nerlens is on track to be on the floor before any of them,” Carlisle said. “If all goes well it’s very possible he could be back playing in the first week of February. He’s doing well and rehab’s going along the way it should.”

Youth is served

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

A reason for Denver’s disparity between its home record (16-5) and road mark (7-16) is plain, old youth.

“It’s our reality. Jamal [Murray] is 20. That’s not an excuse, he’s 20 years old,” Malone said. “We have a lot of young players and we have to help them get through these tough times.”

Up next

Mavericks: At the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Cavaliers: Travel to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

Dallas

27

21

21

33

102

Denver

30

31

25

19

105

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Barnes

36:01

5-9

6-6

6

0

17

Nowitzki

22:58

3-5

0-0

4

2

6

Kleber

16:59

1-4

1-2

2

4

3

Matthews

35:00

3-12

2-2

4

4

10

Smith Jr.

31:28

11-18

3-3

2

2

25

Ferrell

35:15

5-10

2-4

2

4

13

Powell

20:50

2-6

0-0

7

2

4

D.Harris

18:26

5-11

2-2

0

1

16

Mejri

12:44

2-2

1-1

6

4

5

Collinsworth

10:19

1-1

1-2

2

1

3

Totals

240

38-78

18-22

35

24

102

Percentages: FG .487, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (D.Harris 4-9, Matthews 2-8, Barnes 1-2, Ferrell 1-5, Kleber 0-1, Nowitzki 0-1, Smith Jr. 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (26 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Kleber 2, Barnes). Turnovers: 16 (D.Harris 4, Smith Jr. 4, Matthews 3, Ferrell 2, Kleber 2, Mejri). Steals: 10 (Barnes 2, Matthews 2, Powell 2, Ferrell, Mejri, Nowitzki, Smith Jr.).

Denver

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Barton

42:02

9-15

2-4

5

4

22

Chandler

37:52

3-8

0-0

8

2

6

Jokic

33:24

11-23

7-10

18

5

29

G.Harris

37:14

8-14

6-8

0

3

25

Murray

31:16

3-9

0-0

3

1

7

Lyles

15:14

1-4

0-0

6

0

3

Plumlee

14:22

2-5

1-2

3

2

5

Beasley

14:19

1-5

0-0

0

1

3

Craig

14:17

2-3

1-2

4

5

5

Totals

240

40-86

17-26

47

23

105

Percentages: FG .465, FT .654. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (G.Harris 3-6, Barton 2-5, Beasley 1-3, Lyles 1-3, Murray 1-3, Craig 0-1, Jokic 0-2, Chandler 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 18 (28 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Barton, G.Harris, Jokic). Turnovers: 18 (Barton 5, Jokic 5, Murray 3, Chandler 2, Craig, G.Harris, Plumlee). Steals: 10 (G.Harris 4, Chandler 2, Jokic 2, Barton, Craig). Att.—14,097 (19,155). Officials—Tony Brothers, Rodney Mott, Jonathan Sterling

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

    Fresh off his game-winner in the Orlando Summer League, the former Baylor standout is making a name for himself in the Mavs' organization. Video by Matthew Martinez.

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal? 1:44

Johnathan Motley: the Mavericks' next undrafted rookie steal?
Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad 1:35

Dorian Finney-Smith on being leader on Mavs' Vegas squad
Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks 1:22

Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. is signed and sealed for Mavericks

View More Video