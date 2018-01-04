Mavericks’ Barnes stands tall, plays big in loss to Warriors

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle doesn’t toss around praise loosely.

So when he described forward Harrison Barnes as an elite player after Wednesday’s 125-122 loss to the Golden State Warriors, it stood out.

Carlisle is talking with confidence about Barnes stepping into that role.

Barnes scored 18 points in the loss, which snapped a four-game winning streak, but pulled the Mavericks within four games of the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Barnes was seven of 13 from the field, two-for-two at the free throw line and had five rebounds in 33 minutes. He also had two big field goals in the final 39 seconds.

Is it too much, too soon on the coronation of Barnes, who’s averages 18 points and 5.6 rebounds this season?

Carlisle doesn’t appear to think so.

“At his best, he comes at you with strength, discipline and a measure of skill with a concise plan,” he said. “Most NBA players try to do too much, but for me, it’s an ultimate compliment to him, that the beauty of his game is the simplicity of it.

“The consistency, the work ethic, you set your clock and he’s walking out an hour or two before practice every day to get his work in and more times than not, greatness is defined by that simplicity and doing something simple with a high level of excellence.”

Barnes scored 24 on New Year’s Eve in the win over Oklahoma City and has averaged 19.9 points in his past eight games.

The Mavericks are 11-11 since their 3-14 start to the season.

But as the wins have piled up, so has the confidence.

20,000 club

Golden State’s Kevin Durant has previously scored a career-high 52 points in American Airlines Center and needed 50 last night to reach 20,000 points for his career.

He scored 25, though, and now his focus shifts to Houston Thursday or Los Angeles Saturday where he’ll likely reach the feat and become the second-youngest player to do so at 29 years, 97 days.

LeBron James reached 20,000 career points at 28 years, 17 days on January 16, 2013, besting the Lakers Kobe Bryant, who did so at 29 years, 122 days.

But unlike both James and Bryant, Durant played one season at Texas before making the jump to the NBA.

Surgical procedure

The saga of Nerlens Noel continues to unfold as his surgically repaired thumb was pulled from a hard cast and put in a soft cast for the next two weeks.

Despite the prospect of a return soon, Noel’s real impact would likely be minimal.

Noel sat out of six consecutive games. Carlisle indicated his decision was based on needed improvement from the journeyman forward.

He scored 16 points in a dramatic loss to Atlanta in the season opener before seeing his minutes begin to dwindle rapidly.

Noel was traded to the Mavericks from Philadelphia last February and showed signs of promise.

But over the summer, Noel ultimately changed agents and rumors swirled that he turned down a $17.5 million per year, long-term deal from Dallas.

He’s making $4.1 million on a one-year deal this season and now likely doesn’t figure in to Dallas’ long-term plans with the emergence of forwards Maxi Kleber and Dwight Powell into regular roles.

The takeover

As far as where point guard Dennis Smith Jr. in his rookie season, Carlisle said his aggressiveness is something the organization is encouraging.

Smith Jr. scored 11 points in the final two minutes of the win in Oklahoma City Sunday, effectively turning the game around in the stretch run.

“Aggressiveness comes natural to him and a byproduct of that is how he connects with his teammates and then his play-making ability,” Carlisle said. “In some of these games, he’s starting to see double-teams on the pick and roll and that’s not something he’s been use to, whether in college or the first part of the season.

“Getting double-teamed 35 feet from the basket is just something where he’s got to make the simple play and we have to set it up for him to make that hockey assist to somebody. Once he makes his pass, he’s having to quickly relocate, catch another one and do it all over again.”

Smith had 14 points against the Warriors.

Home again

The Mavericks’ four-game home stand continues Friday with the Chicago Bulls (13-25) coming to town.

Tipoff is 7:30 p.m.

Nikola Mirotic leads the Bulls in scoring, averaging 18.3 points in just 14 games this season while Lauri Markkanen is averaging 14.7 points.

The Bulls are coming off a 124-115 loss to Toronto.

The New York Knicks are in town Sunday followed by the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.

The Dallas 独行侠

The mandarin translation of Mavericks appears above, the new name chosen by fan vote in China announced at halftime of Wednesday’s game.

Mavericks, in Mandarin, roughly translates to Little Cows and officials worked with a Chinese company to narrow down three finalists to change the name.

The English translation is Lone Ranger Heroes.