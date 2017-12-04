Carlisle gets 700th career win, but he isn’t keeping count

Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle reached a coaching milestone after his team pounded the Los Angeles Clippers 108-82 Saturday.

Carlisle won his 700th career game.

That’s a lot of wins, but Carlisle isn’t keeping count.

“I really wasn’t counting. It means I’ve been very fortunate to have three great owners and a lot of great players,” Carlisle said. “We have a long way to go. I’ve never been one to count that kind of stuff. As time goes on, I count those things even less. It’s day-to-day and trying to improve the situation.”

Carlisle is the 18th coach in NBA history to reach the milestone. He joins San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich (1,165) and the Clippers’ Doc Rivers (812) as the only active coaches with 700 victories.

Carlisle is 700-537 (.566) all-time as a head coach. He is 419-326 (.562) all-time with the Mavericks.

The Mavericks (6-17) host the Denver Nuggets tonight at the American Airlines Center. The team is hosting its 13th annual Seats for Soldiers.

More than 100 wounded service members from Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio will join reserve troops from the Dallas/Fort Worth area with courtside seats.

Mavericks season ticket holder Neal Hawks originated the Seats for Soldiers concept, and he and other front-row season ticket holders have again donated their courtside seats, valued at more than $350,000. After the game, the soldiers will have the opportunity to meet the Mavs Dancers and Mavs ManiAACs, as well as players and coaches from both teams.