Mavericks rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. scratched from lineup due to knee effusion

Rookie point guard Dennis Smith Jr. will miss tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings due to a left knee effusion.
The news first leaked when Kings’ point guard De’Aaron Fox told reporters that Smith Jr. wouldn’t be in the lineup.
The current cause behind Smith Jr.’s condition is unknown. However, it is possible that the injury came as a result of a fall that the Mavericks’ rookie took in the team’s home opener against the Atlanta Hawks on a Monday night.
Smith Jr. finished his debut with tied for the team high in points with 16. We will update you as more information becomes available.
