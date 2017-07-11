Yogi’s strong effort keeps Mavericks’ record spotless

Yogi Ferrell scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the third quarter as the Dallas Mavericks bounced the Miami Heat 78-73 on Monday night at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas to remain unbeaten in summer league basketball.
The Mavericks improved to 3-0 in Las Vegas after going 5-0 to win the Orlando league. Miami, which was winless in Orlando, dropped to 2-1 in Las Vegas. The tournament portion of the Las Vegas schedule starts Wednesday with the lower seeds.
Ferrell’s big night included a 10-of-12 performance at the free throw line and four rebounds. He scored the last five points of the third period to erase a tied game and give the Mavericks a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Rookie guard Dennis Smith Jr. turned in his third solid effort, scoring 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting plus accounting for five assists, three rebounds, three steals and three turnovers.
Brandon Ashley added nine points and six rebounds while Johnathan Motley had eight points and six rebounds, and Nicolas Brussino had eight points and five rebounds.
After Dallas scored the game’s first seven points, the Mavericks fell behind by as much as five (23-18) in the second quarter before settling for a 31-31 tie at halftime.
Miami was topped by Gian Clavell’s 18 points off the bench, including going 4 of 7 from 3-point range.
Okaro White, a second-year forward from Florida State, added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Rookie center Bam Adebayo of Kentucky, who had averaged 17.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in his first five summer league games, adjusted from a poor first half to finish with 13 points and nine rebounds.
This game was the Mavericks’ first look at second-year center A.J. Hammons since he was traded to Miami last week for veteran forward Josh McRoberts.
Speaking of familiar faces, three players from the Mavericks’ undefeated Orlando summer league champions have seen work in Las Vegas with other teams.
Brandon Paul, the former Illinois guard who averaged 16.5 points in four Orlando games, is starting for the Cleveland Cavaliers in Las Vegas and has 43 points in three games. Forwards Jameel Warney and Christian Wood, key contributors for Dallas in Orlando, are coming off the bench for the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns, respectively, in Las Vegas.
