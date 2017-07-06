Baylor alum Motley hits game-winner as Dallas Mavericks win Orlando summer title

Rookie Johnathan Motley from Baylor hit a jump shot with three-tenths of a seconds left in overtime as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Detroit Pistons 83-81 to win the Orlando NBA Summer League title Thursday afternoon.
The Mavericks, minus four players who had left for Las Vegas league play that begins Saturday for Dallas, finished 5-0 in the Orlando Pro League.
Former Duke star Luke Kennard hit a long 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left to tie the score at 81-81. Motley took a pass in the lane from Mavericks guard and Chinese League standout Ding Yanyuhang for the game-winner from 14 feet.
Detroit finished 3-2.
Motley, who signed as a free agent with Dallas after being bypassed in the NBA Draft in June, had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Former Marquette guard Dwight Buycks of Dallas led all scorers with 28 points.
Kennard, picked No. 12 in the first round of the draft, led Detroit with 24. Former Mavericks player Pierre Jackson, a Baylor alum, had 22,
The Mavericks trailed by as many as 11 points in the third quarter and 69-59 to start the fourth quarter before a rally tied the game 74-74 to force a 2-minute overtime.
Dallas was without Brandon Ashley, Brandon Paul, Jameel Warney and Christian Wood, who will also be in the Las Vegas league.
Mavericks starting guard Cat Barber left the game in the second quarter with an apparent leg injury after taking a charge. He didn’t return, leaving Dallas further short-handed.
Yanyuhang had 13 points for the Maverick, and Luis Montero had 10. Buycks (“Bikes”) hit only 11 of 26 shots and was only 2 of 10 on 3-point attempts.
The Mavs advanced to the title game with a 96-75 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.
