Are the Mavericks ready to close a new deal with Dirk Nowitzki?

The Dallas Mavericks might be getting ready to make a move in free agency.

And the player involved is already in Dallas.

The Mavericks and superstar forward Dirk Nowitzki are closing in on a two-year deal that will pay approximately $10 million, according to an ESPN report.

To no surprise, various reports surfaced last month that the Mavericks would decline their $25 million team option for next season in Nowitzki’s contract and were working on a new deal.

The Mavericks are also working to re-sign restricted free agent center Nerlens Noel, who became a restricted free agent on July 1.

The Mavericks went into free agency looking to solidify their current roster before adding other players.

Nowitzki, who turned 39 on June 19 and is preparing for his 20th season – all with the Mavericks, passed the 30,000-point milestone during the regular season, just the sixth player in NBA history to reach that mark, and was Finals MVP when the team won its only NBA title in 2011.