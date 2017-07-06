Mavs superstar Dirk Nowitzki has not closed the door on possibly playing at least two more seasons dprice@star-telegram.com
Dallas Mavericks

July 06, 2017 1:58 PM

Are the Mavericks ready to close a new deal with Dirk Nowitzki?

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Mavericks might be getting ready to make a move in free agency.

And the player involved is already in Dallas.

The Mavericks and superstar forward Dirk Nowitzki are closing in on a two-year deal that will pay approximately $10 million, according to an ESPN report.

To no surprise, various reports surfaced last month that the Mavericks would decline their $25 million team option for next season in Nowitzki’s contract and were working on a new deal.

The Mavericks are also working to re-sign restricted free agent center Nerlens Noel, who became a restricted free agent on July 1.

The Mavericks went into free agency looking to solidify their current roster before adding other players.

Nowitzki, who turned 39 on June 19 and is preparing for his 20th season – all with the Mavericks, passed the 30,000-point milestone during the regular season, just the sixth player in NBA history to reach that mark, and was Finals MVP when the team won its only NBA title in 2011.

How did Dirk get to 30,000 points? One season at a time

Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki became the sixth member of the NBA's 30,000-point club March 7 when he hit a fadeaway jumper in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points), Karl Malone (36,928), Kobe Bryant (33,643) Michael Jordan (32,292) and Wilt Chamberlain (31,419).

Mark Hoffer

