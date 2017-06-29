Mavericks trade forward Jarrod Uthoff to Rockets for cash

The Dallas Mavericks on Thursday traded forward Jarrod Uthoff to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

It marked the second time this week the Mavericks have traded a player to the Rockets for cash considerations. On Wednesday, the Mavericks traded DeAndre Liggins to the Rockets.

Uthoff was not on the Mavericks’ roster for the Orlando Summer League, which begin this weekend. The Las Vegas Summer League Games start next weekend.

Free agency begins Saturday.

Uthoff, who attended Dirk Nowitzki’s Heroes Celebrity Baseball Game on Saturday, signed a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on March 9 and then a second 10-day deal with the team on March 19. He eventually signed a multi-year contract on March 29.

He played a career-high 26 minutes and scored 12 points against Phoenix on April 9.

“That’s the most important thing is game experience and why I was so thankful there at the end of the season when I was getting into games and showing what I can do,” Uthoff said at the charity event. “Just those few games helped me get more accustomed to the pace.”

This time last year, Uthoff was playing in the summer league with Sacramento after not being selected in the 2016 NBA Draft. Instead, he played with the Kings then signed a free agent contract with Toronto.

He appeared in one preseason game for the Raptors before being waived on Oct. 22. He was acquired by the Raptors 905 of the NBA Development League (now named the G League) on Oct. 30 and was traded the Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Jan. 27.

In a combined 37 G League games (nine starts) with the 905, Mad Ants and Legends, Uthoff averaged 11.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.4 minutes.

Uthoff’s length and shooting ability has put him into a prime prospect role, but now for the Rockets instead of the Mavericks.

“For me it’s picking my spots and being a knock-down shooter. I need to develop some NBA shooting consistency and I think that’s something a lot of guys don’t really understand,” Uthoff said. “I also need to get more accustomed to the pace of the game.”