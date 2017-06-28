Mavs’ Smith will make debut in Las Vegas; Motley in Orlando

The Dallas Mavericks will be participating in two NBA summer leagues as they did a year ago.

The Mavericks will have a team in the Orlando Summer League, which begins Saturday, and the Las Vegas Summer League, which begins July 7.

Mavericks undrafted rookie forward Jonathan Motley will make his pro debut when the Mavericks face the New York Knicks at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Amway Center on the Magic Practice Court. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on NBA TV and locally on KTXA/21.

The Orlando Summer League ends with a title game on July 6 at 1 p.m.

First-round pick Dennis Smith Jr. will make his debut in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The 11-day, 67-game Las Vegas Summer League schedule begins July 7 and continues through July 17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

The Mavericks and Smith, the ninth overall pick, play their first game in Las Vegas on July 8 when they face the Chicago Bulls and No. 7 overall pick Lauri Markkanen, who was acquired in a trade with Minnesota.

Cash move

The Mavericks traded guard DeAndre Liggins to the Houston Rockets in exchange for cash considerations.

Free agency begins Saturday.

Liggins most recently spent the majority of 2016-17 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, playing in 61 games with 19 starts. The Cavaliers requested waivers on Liggins on April 9 and was awarded to the Mavericks in time to play the final game of the season.

NBA trip

Mavericks guard J.J. Barea and forward Dwight Powell will participate in the ninth Basketball without Borders (BWB) Americas Camp on July 5-8 in the Bahamas.

The NBA, International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) announced the top 66 boys and girls from 16 countries and territories who will play in the event, which will be held at The Kendal G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium in Nassau. It’s the first time the event will be held in the Bahamas.

Barea (Puerto Rico), Powell (Canada) and Sasha Vujacic (New York Knicks; Slovenia) will coach the high school age campers. Barea, Powell and Vujacic, will be joined by former WNBA player Ebony Hoffman (U.S.)

Twenty-three former BWB campers, including three former BWB Americas campers, were on opening-night rosters for the 2016-17 season, including Bruno Caboclo (Toronto Raptors; Brazil), Thon Maker (Milwaukee Bucks; South Sudan) and Kelly Olynyk (Boston Celtics; Canada).

Three former BWB campers were drafted in the 2017 NBA Draft: Lauri Markkanen (No. 7 overall pick, Chicago Bulls; Finland;), Frank Ntilikina (No. 8 overall, New York Knicks; France;) and Isaiah Hartenstein (No. 43 overall, Houston Rockets; U.S.; BWB Europe 2015/BWB Global 2016)