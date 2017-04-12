Mavericks put pretty face on finale of ugly season

Even with one-third of their team back in North Texas resting — including Tony Romo — the Dallas Mavericks did what not many thought they could do.
Behind 15 points apiece from Devin Harris and Nicolas Brussino, the Mavs snapped a five-game losing streak and ended the regular season with a 100-93 triumph over the Memphis Grizzlies before 16,274 at the FedEx Forum.
The win was just the second in the last 10 games for the Mavs, who ended one of their most frustrating seasons in recent years with a dismal 33-49 record.
Mavs veterans Dirk Nowitzki, Harrison Barnes, Wesley Matthews, Seth Curry and J.J. Barea didn’t make the trip to Memphis. But the starting lineup of rookies Yogi Ferrell, Dorian Finney-Smith and Brussino — along with Nerlens Noel and Dwight Powell — more than held their own against the Grizzlies, who open a first-round, best-of-seven playoff series Saturday in San Antonio.
“It’s a game of execution,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “We kept turnovers down, we ended up rebounding better in the second half and our depth guys closed the game right, so I’m happy for them.
“They’ve been in a lot of these late-game situations in the last week-and-a-half and it hasn’t gone so well, but they earned it tonight.”
About the only downer, if there is one, is that the victory prevented the Mavs from possibly moving up a rung or two in the high-stakes game of the NBA Draft Lottery.
“You can’t think about that kind of stuff,” Carlisle said. “We had a strategy for the last five or six games; we were going to play our veterans early and finish with the younger guys and let the chips fall where they may.
“Tonight, I really liked the way the guys played in the fourth (quarter).”
In seizing control of the game, the Mavs outscored the Grizzlies 30-19 in the fourth quarter.
Newcomer DeAndre Liggins, who the Mavs claimed off waivers Tuesday, had eight points and seven rebounds in 25 minutes. A steal and layup by Liggins, combined with a 3-pointer by Finney-Smith, put the Mavs ahead 87-82 with 5:55 remaining.
A jumper by Finney-Smith kep the margin at five — 93-88 — with 3:02 left. And a 3-pointer by Brussino padded the Mavs’ cushion to 97-90 with 1:30 left.
“They were being physical with (Brussino) early, he adjusted and he got in a more leverage position on offense and defense and made them foul him a few times, he got open for a few shots and he hit the big dagger shot at the end,” Carlisle said. “He did some good things, and he’s also showing in a pinch you can put him out there at point and he can run the team and get through it.”
Memphis led 27-22 after the first quarter, 55-46 at the half and 74-70 after three quarters. The Mavs did just enough to stay within striking distance, then made their move in the fourth quarter.
“I definitely thought it went well,” said Noel, who contributed 10 points and seven boards in 23 minutes. “The whole team brought it.
“I think the younger guys did a great job of just playing with a flow and getting good shots and playing solid defense.”
And Harris, who added seven assists to go with his 15 points, provided the veteran leadership the young players needed to piece together this victory.
“It’s funny, because before the game I looked over next to Yogi and I said, ‘We got to get this win,’ ” said rookie Jarrod Uthoff, who scored 11 points in 19 minutes. “I think it’s a morale booster, especially all of us young guys.
“This is the beginning for a lot of us for our career, and it’s always nice to get a win with us playing.”
As far the season as a whole, Carlisle was glib.
“All things considered, it went by surprisingly fast,” he said. “I can’t make any more profound a statement than that.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Dallas
22
24
24
30
—
100
Memphis
27
28
19
19
—
93
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Brussino
36:38
4-8
3-3
7
2
15
Finney-Smith
30:52
3-9
0-0
5
2
7
Noel
22:38
4-8
2-2
7
0
10
Powell
34:22
2-11
6-6
3
4
12
Ferrell
28:14
2-9
2-3
1
3
7
Liggins
24:37
3-6
2-3
7
3
8
Harris
19:48
6-12
3-4
2
0
15
Uthoff
19:07
4-6
3-4
2
0
11
Hammons
12:00
3-4
3-4
1
2
9
Mejri
11:44
2-2
1-2
2
3
6
Totals
240
33-75
25-31
37
19
100
Percentages: FG .440, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 9-34, .265 (Brussino 4-8, Powell 2-9, Mejri 1-1, Ferrell 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-5, Liggins 0-1, Uthoff 0-1, Harris 0-5). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 12 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hammons 2, Ferrell, Noel, Uthoff). Turnovers: 12 (Brussino 3, Ferrell 2, Noel 2, Powell 2, Finney-Smith, Hammons, Harris). Steals: 9 (Brussino 2, Liggins 2, Ferrell, Finney-Smith, Harris, Noel, Powell).
Memphis
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Green
21:11
1-2
0-0
5
2
3
Gasol
24:16
5-13
2-2
8
1
13
Allen
5:50
2-4
0-0
2
0
4
Carter
22:14
1-4
2-2
2
2
5
Conley
17:18
5-9
3-4
2
0
15
Selden
31:13
4-7
0-0
1
3
10
Harrison
24:57
2-6
4-6
4
4
8
Daniels
24:12
1-9
0-0
2
3
3
Randolph
19:34
7-14
1-1
5
2
15
Baldwin
18:16
3-8
3-3
4
2
9
Wright
15:45
1-3
2-2
4
1
4
Davis
8:54
0-1
0-0
3
3
0
Martin
6:20
1-4
2-2
6
0
4
Totals
240
33-84
19-22
48
23
93
Percentages: FG .393, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Selden 2-3, Conley 2-5, Gasol 1-2, Green 1-2, Carter 1-4, Daniels 1-4, Baldwin 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Harrison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 14 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Gasol 2, Harrison 2, Wright). Turnovers: 14 (Baldwin 4, Daniels 3, Gasol 2, Randolph 2, Carter, Martin, Selden). Steals: 4 (Baldwin 2, Conley, Harrison). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 9:10 second; team, 9:10 second. Att.—16,274 (18,119). T—2:22.
