Mavericks to salute fans in final home game of season

Nuggets at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: KTXA/ Channel 21
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Nuggets 38-42, Mavericks 32-48
About the Nuggets: Denver was eliminated from the playoffs in dramatic fashion. Oklahoma City point guard Russell Westbrook made a 36-footer at the buzzer to complete a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist night while leading the Thunder to a 106-105 victory on the road. It was Westbrook’s NBA single-season record-breaking 42nd triple-double of the year. ... Danilo Gallinari finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds in the loss to OKC. Gallinari averages 18.2 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game and is shooting 38.9 percent from 3-point territory. ... Former Arlington Prep player Emmanuel Mudiay averages 11 ppg in 25.6 minutes per game. ... The Nuggets are 2-1 against the Mavericks this season, with the home team holding serve on each occasion. The Nuggets won two games in Denver — 117-107 on Dec. 19 and 110-87 on Feb. 6. The Mavericks upended the Nuggets in Dallas 112-92 on Dec. 12. ... The Nuggets have won three of their past five games.
About the Mavericks: This is the Mavericks’ final home game of the season and will serve as their Fan Appreciation Day. Part of that “appreciation’ includes making former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo a Mavericks player for a day. Romo will be in a uniform, but isn’t expected to play against the Nuggets. However, he will go through the pre-game and halftime warm-up drills. The ceremonies honoring Romo, who left the NFL last week after playing 14 years with the Cowboys, will start Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. ... With an emphasis squarely on playing the younger players more minutes, the Mavericks have lost eight of their past nine games and are on pace to lose 50 games for the first time since the 1997-1998 season when they were 20-62. ... This is the first game of a back-to-back for the Mavericks, who are 7-7 on the first half of a back-to-back. ... .The Mavericks will play their final game of the season Wednesday in Memphis.
Comments