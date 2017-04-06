Mavericks believe guard Seth Curry ‘effectively, a rookie still’ in 4th season

1:16 NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace: We're going to win soon Pause

1:13 Trump border wall design unveiled by Fort Worth firm

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:49 Adrian Beltre discusses (sorta) his injury status a week before Opening Day

1:46 Sam Dyson doesn't mince words after allowing five runs in ninth Wednesday

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

0:44 UTA's Cross discusses team's emergence as mid-major power

1:20 TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station