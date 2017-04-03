Prideful Mavericks have no thoughts about tanking games

The Dallas Mavericks have literally grown tired of people telling them they need to tank games in order to improve their position in the June 22 NBA Draft. This outcry has occurred since the Mavericks started the season 4-17.
While in theory tanking games might be a grand idea, in reality – from the Mavericks’ perspective –it’s a horrible idea. The Mavericks want no part of trying to lose games on purpose so they can target a particular player who they don’t even know if he’ll become a solid contributor in the NBA.
“We have a lot of pride in this locker room,” forward Harrison Barnes said. “We have vets who played in this league a long time -- won championships -- we have younger guys who are trying to make a name for themselves in this league and are trying to get established.
“And to kind of throw it in and say, ‘Oh, we’re just going to not really care’. . .and get blown out every single night, it’s not really who we are, it’s not the culture that we’re trying to build. I know we’re trying to go out there every single night and get the team to make the winning basket or plays that we can make.”
Since the Mavericks don’t believe there is a bonafide franchise player in the next draft, they figure their best scenario is to get their current crop of young players some valuable playing time right now, hoping that it will carry over into next season. If they happen to stack up a few more wins in the process, then so be it.
A prime example of that is rookie Yogi Ferrell. The Mavericks really don’t know if he’s equipped to be their starting point guard going forward.
But the more quality time Ferrell gets in games with the veteran players, the more that’ll help the Mavericks properly evaluate what he can and can’t do.
“I feel like our entire team is still full of competitors,’’ Ferrell said. “And we still want to go out there and play our hardest and win for each other.”
The Mavericks (32-44) have the ninth-worst record in the NBA, and could move up or down the standings depending on what happens in their last six games. But as they prepare to play on the road against the Sacramento Kings (30-47) on Tuesday night at 9:30, the Mavericks won’t be intentionally trying to lose this or any other game, regardless of how loud the noise is for them to do so.
“We’ve got a high character group,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said. “These games aren’t meaningless, because we’ve got young guys.”
Barnes, who won a world title with the Golden State Warriors in 2015 and is missing out on the playoffs for the first time in his five-year career, said now is not the time to focus on next year’s rookies who might or might not be able to help the Mavericks.
“We’re focusing on continuing to build the right culture that we want,” Barnes said. “This year was difficult in the sense that the lineups and the roster that we had at the beginning (of the season) is not what we have now.
“But for the guys that are here and came through week one, we want to try to continue to encourage them, continue to build, continue to develop chemistry and move forward.”
Injury update
Forward Dirk Nowitzki is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Sacramento with a sore right Achilles, but guard Seth Curry (left shoulder injury) might try and play against the Kings.
Coach Rick Carlisle said he won’t play Nowitzki on both ends of back-to-back games. Thus, the game against the Kings could be the perfect time to sit the 13-time All-Star and get him ready for Wednesday’s game at the Los Angeles Clippers.
Meanwhile, Curry definitely had the contest against the Kings circled on his calendar, since this is the Mavericks’ only trip to Sacramento this season. In 44 games for the Kings last season, Curry averaged 6.8 points in just 15.7 minutes per game.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments