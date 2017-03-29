Mavericks show fight in New Orleans but are floored in the end

As their slim playoff hopes keeps getting slimmer and slimmer by the game, the Dallas Mavericks keep producing rare moments that’ll last a lifetime.
This time, during Wednesday night’s 121-118 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center, it was guard Devin Harris who left an indelible impression on a game that left the Mavs five games behind Portland for the final Western Conference playoff spot.
With 9:08 remaining before halftime, Harris went ballistic and had to be restrained by teammates from going after referee Ben Wilson. The results: Harris received a pair of technical fouls and was ejected from the game for the first time in his 13-year NBA career.
Mavericks guard Devin Harris
Coach Rick Carlisle and assistant coach Melvin Hunt also each received a technical foul by referee Monty McCutchen. It was that kind of rough night when the Mavs fell behind by 63-51 at the half, scrambled to take a late one-point lead, but didn’t have enough to seal the win.
“A couple of calls I didn’t agree with,” said Harris, who said he never was ejected from a high school or college game. “I kind of lost my cool out there.
“I keep my temper very managed well, but I just sort of lost it. I got to be better than that, but I don’t like getting elbowed in the face and get called for the foul at the same time.”
Despite all the theatrics, the Mavs still had a chance to send the game into overtime. But Wesley Matthews misfired on a 3-pointer just before the final buzzer.
The loss left the Mavs at 31-43 and with a sour taste in the opener of a five-game road trip. It was especially disheartening because a former Mavs player — Jordan Crawford — hit the key basket for the Pelicans down the stretch.
A jumper from the right corner and right in front of the Mavs’ bench by Crawford put New Orleans ahead 121-116 with 46.2 seconds remaining. It was sweet revenge for Crawford, who averaged 10.2 points in six summer league games for the Mavs in 2015.
They made difficult shots. I give them a lot of credit. They earned the win, because in the second half we really played our butts off.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle on the Pelicans
“We talked about Crawford a lot this morning and before the game,” Carlisle said. “He’s a guy that’s in there in virtually all of their end-of-game situations since he’s been with their club.
“We know he can score because we had him in the summer league a couple of years ago. He is unafraid, so he made some huge shots.”
Besides Crawford, who finished with 15 points on 5-of-7 shots, the big money men for the Pelicans also came up big. Anthony Davis produced 30 points and 13 rebounds, and DeMarcus Cousins added 29 points and 16 rebounds.
“They made difficult shots,” Carlisle said. “I give them a lot of credit. They earned the win, because in the second half we really played our butts off.”
Rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell helped the Mavs get back in the game by scoring all 15 of his points in the second half. The Mavs overcame a 14-point deficit to zoom ahead 100-99 on a basket by Ferrell less than five minutes into the fourth quarter.
We showed some fight there in the second half. I thought we were a step slow a little bit earlier.
Dirk Nowitzki
“I’ve been a little too hesitant recently,” said Ferrell, who made 4-of-6 baskets from 3-point range. “I came in at halftime and (Carlisle) told me to shoot the ball, so I just went out there and did that.
“Every time I put it up I knew it was good.”
Dirk Nowitzki led the Mavs with 23 points and seven rebounds, Harrison Barnes had 19 points and eight boards, Seth Curry scored 18, Matthews finished with 10 points, and J.J. Barea added eight points and 11 assists. But the Mavs burned too much energy trying to get back into a game the Pelicans outshot them at the free-throw line 33-17.
“We showed some fight there in the second half,” said Nowitzki, who was 7-of-14 from the field. “I thought we were a step slow a little bit earlier.
“They got whatever they wanted there in the first half, and in the second half we fought, we came out right away and made a nice little run to really get back in this game. But down the stretch I just felt like we needed one or two stops in a row to kind of really make this interesting.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Dallas
23
28
32
35
—
118
New Orleans
27
36
26
32
—
121
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
33:59
6-15
5-5
8
3
3
19
Noel
22:51
3-9
1-1
6
0
4
7
Nowitzki
31:11
7-14
7-7
7
2
3
23
Curry
33:56
7-13
2-2
2
3
2
18
Matthews
36:51
4-8
0-0
3
4
2
10
Ferrell
23:54
5-10
1-2
3
1
2
15
Barea
19:24
4-7
0-0
2
11
0
8
Powell
14:54
3-5
0-0
2
0
2
6
Fnny-Smith
14:01
3-4
0-0
3
0
1
8
Harris
6:14
1-3
0-0
0
0
2
2
Uthoff
2:45
1-3
0-0
2
1
0
2
Totals
240
44-91
16-17
38
25
21
118
Percentages: FG .484, FT .941. 3-Point Goals: 14-27, .519 (Ferrell 4-6, Barnes 2-2, Nowitzki 2-2, Finney-Smith 2-3, Matthews 2-4, Curry 2-6, Harris 0-1, Powell 0-1, Barea 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 5 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Ferrell, Finney-Smith, Noel, Nowitzki). Turnovers: 5 (Barea 2, Barnes, Ferrell, Matthews). Steals: 3 (Curry, Ferrell, Noel). Technical Fouls: Harris, 9:08 second; Harris, 9:08 second; coach Rick Carlisle, 9:08 second.
N.Orleans
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Davis
35:51
11-21
8-8
13
2
1
30
Hill
36:20
2-7
1-2
4
1
3
7
Cousins
39:54
9-19
10-12
16
6
3
29
Frazier
24:19
1-2
0-0
2
3
4
2
Holiday
38:51
7-12
2-3
5
7
1
18
Crawford
27:25
5-7
2-4
1
4
3
15
Cnnnghm
20:15
6-8
0-2
2
0
2
15
Moore
17:05
1-7
2-2
0
3
1
5
Totals
240
42-83
25-33
43
26
18
121
Percentages: FG .506, FT .758. 3-Point Goals: 12-30, .400 (Crawford 3-4, Cunningham 3-5, Holiday 2-4, Hill 2-5, Cousins 1-5, Moore 1-5, Davis 0-1, Frazier 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 6 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Holiday 2, Cousins, Davis, Moore). Turnovers: 6 (Cousins, Crawford, Davis, Frazier, Hill, Holiday). Steals: 5 (Cunningham 2, Davis 2, Moore). Att.—16,000 (16,867). T—2:14. Officials—Ben Taylor, Monty McCutchen, Lauren Holtkamp
