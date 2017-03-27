Westbrook, OKC shock Mavericks with game-ending 14-0 run

Russell Westbrook showed why he is one of the two players favored to win this year’s MVP award.
With the Dallas Mavericks seemingly on their way to a victory, Westbrook stepped up and simply took over Monday’s game. The nine-year veteran popped in a game-winning 16-footer with just 7.2 seconds left as Oklahoma City scored the game’s final 14 points and shocked the Mavs 92-91 before 19,970 at American Airlines Center.
The Mavs finished their four-game homestand at 1-3 and dropped to 31-42 heading into a five-game road trip that starts Wednesday in New Orleans. The loss also guaranteed the Mavs’ first losing season under owner Mark Cuban, who purchased the franchise from Ross Perot Jr. on Jan. 4, 2000.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle
On Monday, it appeared as though Westbrook owned the Mavs as he registered his 37th triple-double of the season. Westbrook finished with 37 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.
Westbrook scored 12 of the Thunder’s points during the ending 14-0 run.
“As far as the rebounding goes, Westbrook is just one of these super athletic guys that really pursues the ball,” Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said. “When he puts his mind to it he can pretty much do anything on the basketball court.”
The Mavs led 91-78 after Yogi Ferrell buried a 3-pointer with 3:31 remaining. From there, the Mavs couldn’t locate the basket while Westbrook went wild.
The Thunder (42-31) did get a huge break in the comeback when video replays showed Westbrook clearly carried the ball near the top of the key but was not whistled for a violation.
So instead of the Mavs having the ball and a 91-83 lead with under two minutes remaining, Steven Adams tipped in a missed shot to get OKC within 91-85.
4 Games the Mavericks are out of the Western Conference’s final playoff spot with nine games to play. Portland are Denver are tied at 35-38.
Following a miss by Harrison Barnes, Westbrook completed a three-point play to get the Thunder within 91-88 with 1:26 left. Taj Gibson then blocked a jumper by J.J. Barea, and Westbrook marched down the floor and banked in a shot from the left side.
Barnes missed another shot, and Barea rebounded a missed jumper by Westbrook. But Barea got trapped and called timeout.
But the Mavs had troubled getting the ball inbounds, and it caromed off Barea’s fingertips, giving OKC possession with 12.8 seconds remaining. That was more than enough time for Westbrook to work the clock and bury a jumper over the outstretched arms of Wesley Matthews.
The Mavs led 50-35 at the half after holding OKC to just 10 points in the second quarter. It was the lowest-scoring quarter of the season for the Thunder and the fewest points the Mavs have allowed in the second quarter all season.
OKC converted just 3 of 15 shots and committed nine turnovers in the period.
The Thunder rallied to get within 56-55 midway through the third quarter. But the Mavs kicked into high gear behind Ferrell, who scored 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Nerlens Noel (15 points, eight rebounds) and Matthews (15 points) led the Mavs, Devin Harris scored 12 points, Barea and Barnes each had 10, and Dirk Nowitzki had eight points on 3-of-9 shooting.
Oklahoma City
25
10
22
35
—
92
Dallas
26
24
19
22
—
91
OKC
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Gibson
24:12
6-10
1-1
6
1
2
13
Adams
29:09
4-6
0-0
6
1
3
8
Oladipo
36:47
6-15
0-0
9
2
3
15
Roberson
35:55
1-5
0-0
3
2
3
2
Westbrook
36:21
15-30
5-5
13
10
0
37
Christon
20:02
0-5
2-2
3
1
2
2
Kanter
17:15
2-6
2-4
2
0
4
6
Grant
14:35
1-3
2-2
1
0
0
4
McDermott
12:42
2-3
0-0
2
0
1
5
Abrines
6:51
0-2
0-0
2
0
2
0
Collison
6:11
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Totals
240
37-85
12-14
48
17
21
92
Percentages: FG .435, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Oladipo 3-6, Westbrook 2-9, McDermott 1-2, Abrines 0-1, Christon 0-1, Grant 0-2, Roberson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 17 (17 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Adams 2, Grant 2, Gibson, Oladipo, Roberson). Turnovers: 17 (Westbrook 6, Adams 3, Kanter 3, Oladipo 2, Abrines, Christon, Gibson). Steals: 10 (Roberson 3, Adams 2, Westbrook 2, Collison, McDermott, Oladipo). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 5:09 second; team, 5:09 second.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
36:33
4-14
1-2
2
0
1
10
Noel
27:32
6-12
3-4
8
1
4
15
Nowitzki
25:18
3-9
1-2
8
2
3
8
Ferrell
31:59
5-10
0-0
4
5
2
13
Matthews
37:27
5-13
3-3
4
4
2
15
Barea
28:34
3-9
2-2
1
8
0
10
D.Harris
21:01
4-7
3-3
6
1
0
12
Mejri
17:12
3-4
2-3
5
1
3
8
Finney-Smith
14:25
0-2
0-0
1
1
1
0
Totals
240
33-80
15-19
39
23
16
91
Percentages: FG .413, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Ferrell 3-4, Barea 2-4, Matthews 2-9, D.Harris 1-3, Nowitzki 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 14 (21 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Noel 2, D.Harris, Nowitzki). Turnovers: 14 (D.Harris 3, Ferrell 3, Nowitzki 3, Matthews 2, Barea, Barnes, Noel). Steals: 12 (Noel 4, Ferrell 3, D.Harris 2, Barea, Barnes, Matthews).
Att.—19,970 (19,200). T—2:16. Officials—Eric Dalen, Tony Brothers, Karl Lane
