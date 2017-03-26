Mavericks set to host Russell Westbrook, Thunder on Monday

THUNDER AT MAVERICKS
7:30 p.m. Monday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Thunder 41-31; Mavs 31-41
About the Thunder: Oklahoma City has won six of its last eight games. But the Thunder fell at Houston 137-125 on Sunday in a game the Rockets led 113-88 after three quarters. ... MVP candidate Russell Westbrook was at it again Sunday, racking up 39 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists against the Rockets. It was the 36th triple-double of the season for Westbrook, who is trying to join Oscar Robertson (1961-62 season) as the only players in NBA history to average a triple-double for an entire season. Westbrook currently averages 31.2 ppg, 10.5 rpg and 10.4 apg. ... The Thunder are 1-1 against the Mavs this season. They beat Dallas 109-98 in Oklahoma City on Jan. 26 behind 45 points, eight rebounds and three assists from Westbrook. But the Mavs defeated the Thunder 104-89 in Dallas on Mar. 5, holding Westbrook to 29 points, six rebounds and five assists.
About the Mavs: This is the finale of a four-game homestand for Dallas. The Mavs opened with a 112-87 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, beat the Los Angeles Clippers 97-95 on Thursday, and lost to the Toronto Raptors 94-86 on Saturday. ... After hosting the Thunder, the Mavs will start a season-high five-game road trip Wednesday in New Orleans. The trip also includes games against Memphis, Milwaukee, Sacramento and the Clippers, whom the Mavs will be playing on the tail end of a back-to-back. ... Harrison Barnes had 23 points, seven rebounds and three steals against Toronto. ... Wesley Matthews struggled mightily against the Raptors. He was just 2-of-12 from the field and 0-of-7 from 3-point land, finishing with four points, six rebounds and five assists. ... The Mavs have lost five of their last eight and are in serious danger of missing the playoffs for just the second time in 17 seasons.
