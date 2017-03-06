Mavericks, Nowitzki seek win, scoring milestone against Lakers

Lakers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Lakers 19-44, Mavericks 26-36
About the Lakers: Once an NBA powerhouse, the slumping Lakers march into town riding a seven-game losing streak. And it’s not their longest losing streak of the season. The Lakers lost eight consecutive games from Dec. 2-14. ... In their most recent game against the Mavericks, the Lakers got hammered in Dallas 122-73. It was the Lakers’ worst loss in franchise history. The Mavericks outscored the Lakers 38-11 in the second quarter of that game and 32-18 in the fourth quarter. ... The Lakers also lost to the Mavericks twice in L.A., 109-97 on Nov. 8 and 101-89 on Dec. 29. ... D’Angelo Russell (14.9 points per game), Jordan Clarkson (13.9 ppg), Nick Young (13.5 ppg) and Plano native Julius Randle (112.8 ppg, 8.4 rebounds per game) are the top contributors for the Lakers. ... The Lakers are 7-26 on the road. ... The Lakers have the second-worst plus-minus ratio in the league at -6.9 ppg.
About the Mavericks: History is just a few made shots away for superstar forward Dirk Nowitzki as he goes into Tuesday’s game just 20 points away from scoring 30,000 points for his career. Only five other players in NBA history have reached the 30,000-point barrier in their career. ... Seth Curry has scored 20 or more points in five of the past six games. The four-year veteran is averaging 23.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 1.5 steals per game in the past six games, and is shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 52.6 percent from 3-point range. He also is 16-for-16 from the free throw line over the past six games. ... This is the third game of a five-game home stand. They beat Memphis (104-100) on Friday, and then got 22 points from Curry, and 18 points and a season-high tying 12 rebounds from Nowitzki in Sunday’s 104-89 victory over Oklahoma City.
