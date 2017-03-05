‘Soft’ label as Mavericks rookie helped drive Nowitzki, Cuban says

1:06 Pudge Rodriguez talks about his behind the scenes visit to the Baseball Hall of Fame Pause

0:28 Washington CB Sidney Jones on possibility of playing for Cowboys

0:32 Texas A&M safety Justin Evans on criticism of coach Kevin Sumlin

2:49 Justin Northwest punches ticket to state

2:50 Keller holds off Arlington Bowie to reach state tournament

2:35 Keller guard, coach talk about 57-55 win over Arlington Bowie

1:04 Deshaun Watson accepts the Davey O'Brien Award for best QB in the country

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports