Nerlens Noel shows potential impact in debut with Mavericks

1:01 Donnie Nelson bids farewell to now former Mavs Pause

1:18 Dirk talks about Noel

10:34 Actor Bill Paxton talks about seeing JFK in Fort Worth

5:57 Allies of transgender children ready to fight Texas' 'bathroom bill'

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:11 Texas transgender wrestler Mack Beggs earns victory at state tournament

0:46 Texas transgender wrestler advances to state championship final

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title

2:56 Car crashes through roof of Houston plumbing store