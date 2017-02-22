Dallas Mavericks start the post-All-Star break with big obstacles

The Dallas Mavericks are set to start their post-All-Star schedule Friday night in Minnesota, and they’re also hoping to become the eventual winner of a heated race for a playoff invitation.

The Mavericks (22-34) are 12th in the Western Conference, but only three games behind the Denver Nuggets (25-31) for the conference’s eighth and final postseason spot. The Sacramento Kings (24-33), Portland Trail Blazers (23-33) and New Orleans Pelicans (23-34) are also ahead of the Mavericks in the standings, while the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-35) are just a half game behind Dallas.

The Kings trading DeMarcus Cousins to the Pelicans earlier this week could alter things somewhat. Especially since the Mavericks have two games remaining against New Orleans and only one left against Sacramento.

Of the Mavs’ 26 remaining games, 13 are against teams with a winning record. That includes three against Memphis, two each against Toronto, Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Clippers, and one each against Golden State, San Antonio, Washington and Atlanta.

If the Mavericks can hurdle all of those obstacles and advance to the playoffs for the 16th time in the past 17 years, they know they will have truly earned it.