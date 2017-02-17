Dallas Wings trade Odyssey Sims, move up to 4th pick in WNBA draft

The Dallas Wings announced Friday that the team has acquired from the Los Angeles Sparks the fourth overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft, as well as the 23rd overall selection, in exchange for Wings guard Odyssey Sims and the 11th pick.
“We have felt strongly we needed to change the dynamic with our roster heading into the 2017 season,” said Dallas Wings General Manager Greg Bibb in a prepared statement. “This deal provides us with the opportunity to add another high pick in what we consider a strong draft class, particularly at the top of the draft board.
“Odyssey is a talented player whose contributions to the organization are greatly appreciated; however, you must deliver value to receive value in return. After evaluating numerous scenarios, this deal gives us the best opportunity to achieve our goals for the upcoming season, which include a return to the playoffs and the chance to compete for a WNBA Championship.”
The Wings now own the 3rd, 4th, 10th, 23rd and 26th picks in this year’s WNBA Draft, to go along with a young core group of players that includes Skylar Diggins, Karima Christmas, Glory Johnson and Aerial Powers. The 2017 WNBA Draft will take place on April 13.
Sims appeared in 34 games for the Wings last season while averaging 14 points per game and 3.9 assists per contest. She appeared in a total of 91 games for the organization during her three-year WNBA career.
Training camp for the Wings begins April 23 in Arlington. The Wings open the 2017 season on the road against Phoenix on May 14, followed by their home opener May 20 at UT-Arlington’s College Park Center.
Comments