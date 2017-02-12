President Trump takes a shot at Mavericks’ Cuban on Twitter, and Cuban answers

President Donald Trump had time on Sunday morning after a Saturday of meeting with a world leader, responding with words to a North Korean missile launch and possibly having to absorb the latest fusillade from “Saturday Night Live” to jab at Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on Twitter.
Cuban had time the morning after a 112-80 blowout of the Orlando Magic by his Mavericks and another game coming on Monday to reply.
About nine hours on the Twitter timeline after issuing a brief joint statement with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on North Korea’s launch, President Trump on Sunday began with this:
I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls.He's not smart enough to run for president!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2017
Cuban’s response:
February 12, 2017
And then this, which Mediate suggested was Cuban sharing an email he apparently sent last year to a Trump aide::
How soon they forget .... pic.twitter.com/VXcfnjj4qX— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017
And Cuban’s final parry in reply to another person’s Tweet:
I don't know. But isn't it better for all of us that he is tweeting rather than trying to govern ? https://t.co/953MuEdfeu— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 12, 2017
Cuban recently commented in New York that he didn’t think Trump “would last four years, but we’ll see” and that public-corporation CEOs should be careful with talk about President Trump but “be an American citizen first,” as reported by the Star-Telegram’s Dwain Price.
“In the bigger scheme of things, our country benefits from peaceful activism a lot more than it benefits from one more shoe being sold, or one more basketball ticket being sold, for that matter,” Cuban said. “The people that say stay away from politics are the people that are looking for politics.”
Cuban supported Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign and made some sharp attacks on Trump, although he has liked some of Trump’s ideas in the past.
The Mavericks owner probably had too good of time hanging out with actor Ben Stiller on Saturday night to be troubled with the Twitter interchange.
Comments