Mark Cuban says survival is name of Celebrity All-Star Game

Mark Cuban doesn’t anticipate putting up any eye-popping numbers when he plays in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. in New Orleans.
“I’m just going there to survive,” the Dallas Mavericks owner said. “I’ll get some shots up.
“I’m just trying to get out there and have fun. If you get older and you don’t do it, you’re never going to do it, so I figure I’ve got to do it.”
Cuban, 57, has been working out vigorously in an effort to showcase his talents on a global stage. Asked if fans can expect him to at least produce a double-double, Cuban said: “The only double-double I’m going to get is running down (the court) 10 times and running back 10 times.
“Those things are always for somebody who’s like 25, professional athletes in another sport. You just give them the ball and get out of the way.”
He can shoot – a lot.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle about Mark Cuban’s game
Those who have seen Cuban play claim he has a decent game.
“He can shoot – a lot,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “He’ll add a lot to that game. He’ll add a level of skill, and certainly he’ll add personality to that game, too.”
Cuban had left hip replacement surgery in 2007 and right hip replacement surgery in 2014. Asked if his hips are OK, Cuban said: “We’ll find out. If you see me laying on the ground in pain, you know they aren’t.”
Michael Finley, who played for the Mavs from 1996-2005 and is now the team’s assistant vice-president of basketball operations, used to play a few friendly games of ‘horse’ back in the day.
“I told him when I shot I used to make the nets sound like sweet Chicago jazz,” said Finley, who is a Chicago native. “Ask him about that – when the nets used to pop.”
Cuban also used to play a game of one-on-one with forward Dirk Nowitzki, and claims he actually beat him.
“I got up 2-0, he dunked on me, I pulled a hammy,” Cuban said. “It was unfortunate. Life just has funny turns like that.
“You’re about to take down a Hall of Famer and your body lets you down.”
Cuban scored just two points in last year’s Celebrity All-Star game in Toronto. He expect things to be different this year.
“He’s working really hard,” guard Devin Harris said. “You see him before the game working on his jump shot, so I expect big things out of him.”
Ticket promotion
Although they have a consecutive sellout streak that started on Dec, 15, 2001, the Mavs have a promotion going that may become a fan favorite.
“If you show up 30 minutes before the game or later, single tickets are $5 upstairs and best available $30 downstairs,” owner Mark Cuban said. “So if there’s one empty seat on the front row, and it’s there, 30 bucks and you get it.”
