Mavericks looking to extend winning streak against Sixers

Sixers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Sixers 18-29, Mavericks 19-30
About the Sixers: They’re still young and impressionable, but this year’s group of Sixers are feisty and are gaining a lot of confidence in each game they play. ... Last year the Sixers started the season 0-18 and then went 2-29 in their final 31 games en route to finishing with a paltry 10-72 record. This year’s Sixers? They won 10 games – in the month of January. ... .The Sixers are 9-4 in their past 13 games. That includes Monday’s 122-119 victory over the Sacramento Kings when the Sixers once trailed this game by 16 points, but rallied to score 74 points in the second half and won for the sixth time in their past nine games. ... Center Joel Embid did not travel to Dallas for Tuesday’s game and has missed five of the past six games with a left knee contusion.
About the Mavericks: The Mavericks are 9-9 since Christmas and 7-3 in their past 10 games. They are coming off stunning and impressive wins on back-to-back nights at San Antonio (105-101) on Sunday and at home on Monday against the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers (104-97). ... A notoriously poor rebounding team, the Mavericks outscored the Cavs 19-4 in second-chance points. ... Rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell helped fuel the victories over the Spurs and Cavs. In his two games since signing a 10-day contract with the Mavericks on Saturday, Ferrell has 28 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, six steals and only two turnovers in 74 minutes.
