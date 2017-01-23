Cuban says new labor agreement favors teams keeping players

When it comes to the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban always makes sure he reads every page of the agreement.
Multiple times.
Cuban said: "And I think, ‘OK, how can I find a way to bust this thing to get an edge?’ ‘’
The new CBA was recently ratified by the NBA Board of Governors and NBA players. The new agreement starts on July 1 and runs through the 2023-24 season.
In analyzing the new CBA, Cuban believes it’s more about teams having a greater chance to keep their own players when they become free agents.
"It’s not like the last one where I thought there were some obvious things,’’ said Cuban, whose team plays host to the New York Knicks on Wednesday. "It really is going come down to how much the revenue (Basketball Related Income) grows.
"That’ll dictate, really, the impact of the CBA or whether it declines. We don’t know.’’
During the current CBA, the Mavericks went very hard after Dwight Howard, Deron Williams (in his prime), DeAndre Jordan and Hassan Whiteside in recent years – and came up empty-handed every time. But they were able to land Wesley Matthews in the summer of 2015 via free agency and Harrison Barnes last summer via free agency.
Cuban, meanwhile, views Barnes and Matthews as strong building blocks who can help the Mavericks get back in the championship conversation.
"We just didn’t get the guys that we hoped we could get,’’ Cuban said. "It wasn’t a matter of interpreting the CBA, it was just a matter of signing guys.
"But if (Barnes) and Wes turn into cornerstones and we get rolling, we’ll look smart. And if they don’t, we’ll look like idiots. That’s the name of the game.’’
Cuban believes flexibility to acquire free agents in the new CBA won’t exist with the same fervor as it has in the current CBA the NBA is operating under. Thus, teams might have to take another path towards improving their product.
"I’d say if I had to guess, there will be a lot more teams that tank in order to get to a tanking point,’’ Cuban said. "I think the downside is because free agency is going to be a lot harder to be transformational in terms of team guys moving, they will be a lot more dependent on the draft.
"And there’s only a few ways to get a good draft pick, and so those teams that makes the determination to tank, we’ll see what they have.’’
The CBA issues aside, Cuban doesn’t believe the NBA is close to opening an expansion team in Seattle or in any other city in the foreseeable future. And he doesn’t expect any teams to move to another city, like the National Football League’s St. Louis Rams and San Diego Chargers did in leaving their respective cities for Los Angeles.
Unless. . .
"There has to be a (very) good reason, and no one’s given it to us yet,’’ Cuban said. "Maybe if someone wrote a $5 billion check.
"But I don’t see teams moving. This isn’t the NFL.’’
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Comments