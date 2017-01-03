Barnes, Mavericks begin 2017 with victory over Wizards

After promising that things would be better once they got healthier and the calendar flipped to 2017, the Dallas Mavericks made good on that promise Tuesday night at American Airlines Center.
Utilizing a balanced attack, the Mavericks placed six players in double figures in rallying past the Washington Wizards 113-105 before a sellout crowd of 19,318.
The victory was the fourth in seven games for the Mavs (11-24). It also was the beginning of a three-game homestand that the Mavs hope — when it’s over — will get them miles away from the Western Conference cellar.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 26 points on 8-of-18 shooting. No basket was bigger than Barnes’ 3-pointer with 24.3 seconds left to put Dallas ahead by the final margin.
It was one of those ‘finally’ moments.
Harrison Barnes on his final shot.
“We were just a little rattled [before that], but [Deron Williams] was very poised in that situation,” Barnes said. “He got in the paint and hit [Wesley Matthews], and he threw it to me — and I had missed some shots down the stretch — but I just tried to relax and I shot it with confidence and it went in.”
That put the finishing touches on a night that saw Barnes also grab seven rebounds and dish out a career-high-tying five assists.
“It was one of those ‘finally’ moments,” Barnes said of his final basket. “I had gotten some tough shots and I thought I could have gotten my rhythm to get one of those to fall, and I was kind of just hoping to let me just get one back to kind of make it all even, and that was a good one.”
The Mavs were exceptional from downtown, converting 17 of 32 from 3-point territory. Overall, Dallas made 47.4 percent of its shots and also outrebounded the Wizards 44-38.
5 Assists for Harrison Barnes on Tuesday night, tying a career high
Washington used a 20-3 rally to take a 67-61 lead at halftime. John Wall scored 13 of his 20 first-half points during the surge.
But the Mavs slammed the door on Wall in the second half, holding him to just seven points. They also held the Wizards scoreless in first four minutes of the final period — when the Mavs seized control of the game.
“I felt like in the first half Wall just got too much in our paint,” said Devin Harris, who tallied 17 points. “So we started to go underneath his pick-and-rolls and try to force him to shoot jump shots from the outside.”
That strategy worked as the Mavs steadily chipped away at the Wizards’ nine-point lead.
Besides Barnes and Harris, the Mavs got 21 points and six assists from Williams, 16 points from Seth Curry, 12 from Matthews and 11 from Dirk Nowitzki. Andrew Bogut, who hobbled off the court with less than three minutes to go, was scoreless but grabbed six rebounds in 20 minutes.
Coach Rick Carlisle said: “My understanding is that it is not serious, but I have not talked to him.”
Washington
29
38
21
17
—
105
Dallas
28
33
26
26
—
113
Wash.
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Morris
25:38
5-10
2-3
5
0
3
13
Porter
36:55
5-11
0-0
4
3
3
13
Gortat
39:57
5-11
2-2
16
4
2
12
Beal
35:17
10-26
2-3
4
6
2
25
Wall
39:21
10-19
6-6
4
8
0
27
Oubre
25:26
3-5
0-0
3
2
3
8
Thornton
15:02
1-3
0-0
0
0
3
3
Burke
8:39
0-3
0-0
0
4
1
0
Smith
8:03
2-3
0-0
1
0
2
4
McClellan
5:42
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
240
41-92
12-14
38
27
19
105
Percentages: FG .446, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Porter 3-5, Beal 3-11, Oubre 2-4, Morris 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Wall 1-3, Burke 0-1, McClellan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 9 (15 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Porter 3, Smith 2, Gortat, Wall). Turnovers: 9 (Wall 4, Beal, Gortat, Porter, Smith, Thornton). Steals: 6 (Porter 3, Wall 3). Technical Fouls: Beal, 6:17 fourth.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
34:58
8-18
8-9
7
5
5
26
F-Smith
26:20
0-1
0-0
6
1
1
0
Nowitzki
24:06
4-9
2-2
9
0
2
11
Matthews
38:12
5-11
0-0
2
2
0
12
Williams
31:55
7-13
3-3
1
6
4
21
Curry
22:25
5-8
2-2
2
2
2
16
Bogut
19:41
0-3
0-0
6
2
1
0
Harris
17:01
6-11
1-1
4
1
2
17
Powell
13:19
2-3
4-5
4
1
2
8
Anderson
4:53
0-0
0-0
2
0
0
0
Mejri
3:52
0-0
0-0
1
0
1
0
Jackson
3:18
0-1
2-2
0
0
1
2
Totals
240
37-78
22-24
44
20
21
113
Percentages: FG .474, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Curry 4-5, Harris 4-7, Williams 4-7, Barnes 2-4, Matthews 2-4, Nowitzki 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 12 (24 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Barnes, Bogut, Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Williams 5, Barnes 2, Finney-Smith 2, Bogut, Curry, Powell). Steals: 4 (Curry, Finney-Smith, Harris, Powell). Att.—19,318 (19,200). T—2:10.
