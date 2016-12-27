Rockets win heated contest over Mavs in season’s final meeting

Questionable calls, chippy play, colorful language and hard fouls highlighted Tuesday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets.
All of that uneasiness served as the backdrop for the Mavs’ 123-107 loss to the Rockets before a sellout crowd of 20,425 at American Airlines Center.
The loss dropped the Mavs to 9-23 while Houston improved to 24-9. It also was the first time since the 1997-98 season that the Rockets swept the Mavs 4-0 in the season series.
But this game became all about the refereeing trio of Tony Brothers, Tony Brown and Leon Wood, who had difficulties keeping things in check. It was clear the officiating crew was not in the holiday spirit as they handed out eight technical fouls and a pair of flagrant fouls in one of the most disjointed games the Mavs have played in recent years.
The technicals/flagrants slowed the game to a turtle’s pace, made the crowd antsy and just kept the players off-balance.
“I don’t know what that was,” said Wesley Matthews, who finished with 19 points in 29 minutes. “It wasn’t even basketball.
“Tempers between two in-state teams that play each other four times. There was opportunity for us to channel it into basketball, and we didn’t do that.”
Things were so unruly that Rockets forward Trevor Ariza received his second technical and automatic ejection between the end of the third quarter and beginning of the fourth quarter while the teams were huddled up. Rockets guard Patrick Beverley was yelling at Mavs coach Rick Carlisle as he walked to the locker room.
Ariza and some teammates were even standing outside of the Mavs’ locker room waiting on center Salah Mejri, who was assessed a technical foul when he committed a hard foul on Ariza in the third quarter. Deron Williams and Matthews tried to talk to Ariza and calm him down.
Mavs security stepped in and made sure nothing transpired, and the Rockets got on their bus in a foul mood.
As far as the game itself, Houston shook loose from a 37-all tie with 16 unanswered points to bolt ahead 53-37 with 5:25 left until halftime. The Mavs were outscored 35-16 in the second quarter and trailed 66-47 at the half.
“The second quarter was the one that was the killer,” Carlisle said. “I don’t remember every play, but we couldn’t stop them and we were having trouble scoring. Bad combination.”
Because of injuries, this was only the fourth time this season the Mavs’ could use their regular starting lineup of Dirk Nowitzki, Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes, Deron Williams and Wesley Matthews. However, both Nowitzki and Bogut are under a minutes restriction and played just the first half against the Rockets.
Nowitzki finished with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting in 15 minutes, while Bogut was scoreless in 11 minutes and had six boards and two blocks.
“We ran into a real juggernaut of a team tonight and so it was not a good result,” Carlisle said. “We didn’t play particularly well, but we kept scrapping and we kept fighting and I like that and we’ve just got to continue to do that.”
With James Harden (34 points, 11 assists) and Ryan Anderson (22 points) firing away, the Rockets led 98-74 after the third quarter. The lead swelled to as much as 29 points (106-77) with 9:20 remaining in the game.
“I am ready to get on the plane and go home,” Ryan Anderson said. “No bad blood at all. It’s competition. This stuff happens.”
The Rockets shot 52.6 percent from the field to 41.4 percent for the Mavs, who got 21 points from Harrison Barnes.
Guard Pierre Jackson, signed earlier Tuesday, played 11 minutes and collected seven points and two assists.
“I like his quickness, I like his ability to score,” Carlisle said. “He made a couple of good plays off pick-and-roll, so I think he’s a guy that can help us a little bit.
“Look, it’s the very first day I’ve ever really seen him play in person, but I like what I saw and I thought he went hard and did some good things.”
Still, this game will be remembered for the chippy play – and for Ariza and others waiting for Mejri to leave the locker room.
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Houston
31
35
32
25
—
123
Dallas
31
16
27
33
—
107
Houston
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
R.Anderson
28:22
7-12
4-4
3
0
3
22
Ariza
29:57
3-5
0-0
7
1
2
9
Brewer
20:23
3-6
0-0
3
1
1
8
Hilario
18:44
5-8
2-5
8
0
3
12
Harden
29:57
9-16
12-12
5
11
2
34
Gordon
27:16
4-9
3-3
5
3
2
13
Dekker
26:56
4-7
0-0
11
3
1
9
Harrell
25:47
3-7
1-2
2
1
2
7
Ennis
18:03
3-5
0-0
2
2
4
7
McDaniels
7:35
0-2
2-2
1
1
2
2
Wiltjer
3:29
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
0
Brown
3:29
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
0
Totals
240
41-78
24-28
48
23
22
123
Percentages: FG .526, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (R.Anderson 4-7, Harden 4-7, Ariza 3-4, Brewer 2-3, Gordon 2-5, Ennis 1-1, Dekker 1-3, McDaniels 0-1, Wiltjer 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 16 (25 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Gordon, Harden, Harrell, Hilario, R.Anderson). Turnovers: 16 (Harden 6, Ennis 3, Ariza, Brewer, Dekker, Gordon, Hilario, McDaniels, R.Anderson). Steals: 7 (Dekker 3, Ariza, Brewer, Hilario, R.Anderson). Technical Fouls: Hilario, 4:42 second; Ariza, 9:42 third; Harrell, 4:46 third; Harden, 1:50 thirdifnnull Ariza, 00:00 third. ; Ariza, 00:00 third.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Barnes
31:51
7-16
6-6
3
1
2
21
Nowitzki
14:56
2-8
3-4
3
0
0
7
Bogut
10:30
0-0
0-0
6
2
1
0
Matthews
28:35
7-13
2-2
1
1
2
19
Williams
23:16
2-11
0-1
3
6
2
6
Finney-Smith
25:16
2-3
0-0
1
1
1
4
Powell
23:18
4-6
4-6
2
3
5
13
Curry
22:05
4-10
0-0
3
3
0
11
J.Anderson
21:00
4-8
3-4
8
2
1
13
Harris
14:18
1-3
0-0
1
0
1
3
Jackson
10:35
2-5
2-2
1
2
0
7
Brussino
9:12
1-4
0-0
2
1
0
3
Mejri
5:08
0-0
0-0
4
0
3
0
Totals
240
36-87
20-25
38
22
18
107
Percentages: FG .414, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 15-38, .395 (Curry 3-6, Matthews 3-7, Williams 2-5, J.Anderson 2-6, Powell 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Harris 1-3, Brussino 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 9 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Bogut 2, J.Anderson 2, Mejri). Turnovers: 9 (Bogut 2, Jackson 2, Williams 2, Finney-Smith, Mejri, Nowitzki). Steals: 6 (Brussino 2, Curry, J.Anderson, Matthews, Powell). Technical Fouls: J.Anderson, 4:42 second; Mejri, 10:57 third; coach Rick Carlisle, 9:42 third. Att.—20,425 (19,200). T—2:19.
