Undrafted Mavs rookie Finney-Smith proving he belongs in the NBA

As Dorian Finney-Smith so aptly recalls, it was the night of this past NBA Draft. And Finney-Smith and his family were all set to party and dance the night away.
With extreme high hopes of being drafted, Finney-Smith rented a hotel suite in Norfolk, Va., so he and his family would have ample room to celebrate in style.
"It was 10-11 of us,’’ Finney-Smith said. "We’re eating and watching the draft.
"Me, my brothers and sisters, my mama, my girlfriend, my (6-year old) daughter, we all watched the whole draft. By the end of the draft I cut (the TV) off and everybody was just like, ‘Dang.’ ‘’
For Finney-Smith, the draft did indeed end with a thud. Some 60 players were drafted, and none of them were named Dorian Finney-Smith.
"My daughter didn’t know what was going on,’’ Finney-Smith said. "I didn’t get any sleep that night.
"I tossed and turned the whole night. It was tough to swallow knowing that I put in a lot of work.’’
The Dallas Mavericks phoned Finney-Smith later that night and wanted him to join their summer league roster. The Mavericks had brought Finney-Smith for a workout prior to the draft, but used their lone pick of the draft – a second-rounder -- on Purdue center A. J. Hammons.
It took Finney-Smith two days to finally commit to join the Mavericks. The 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward flourished in summer league play and performed so well in training camp that he earned a spot on the final 15-man roster.
Finney-Smith is playing with an edge.
"But I don’t think it would have changed with him even if he would have been a first-round pick,’’ coach Rick Carlisle said. "I think he’s just wired to be a competitor, and I think that’s another recurring compliment to him as a player and as a competitor.’’
Finney-Smith, 23, has modest averages of four points and 1.9 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game this season. However, he’s more than earned his keep on the defensive end of the court.
"Defensively, he’s way ahead of the curve for a rookie,’’ Carlisle said. "He’s one of the best defensive players for a first-year guy at the wing-post position that I’ve seen.’’
Finney-Smith has started 12 games this season because Dirk Nowitzki has a strained right Achilles.
But the Mavericks clearly believe they’ve got a gem on their hands in a player who was second-team all-Southeastern Conference the past two years while playing at Florida.
"Look, if you’re an undrafted rookie and you’re starting 15 games into the season, that says a lot,’’ owner Mark Cuban said. "We have our internal analytics where we track guys’ shooting, all their practices, their performances, all of their just stand-along shooting.
"We video tape it, we track it, the whole 9 yards, and he just keeps on getting better and better and better. So he’s working at it and it starts to show on the court.’’
Finney-Smith played one year at Virginia Tech, transferred to Florida, sat out a year because of NCAA transfer rules, and then played three seasons with the Gators. Thus, he was in college for five years.
"He is a five-year player, and guys that go five years they’re in a different classification of maturity,’’ Carlisle said. "There’s usually some kind of challenging reason that they went a fifth year -- an injury or something they had to overcome.
"So it builds up a level of toughness and competitive demeanor even more.’’
In Finney-Smith’s case, he became a father at age 18. He also was at a party in his hometown of Portsmouth, Va., where he witnessed the shooting death of his brother.
Still, Finney-Smith thought all the hard work he put in would lead to him getting drafted last June. But the NBA executives had other ideas, although the Mavericks think he could become one of the steals of this year’s rookie class.
"As a little kid all you want to do is see your name being called (on draft day), but this also shows you everybody arrives (to the NBA) different,’’ Finney-Smith said. "Probably if I would have gotten drafted I wouldn’t be here playing.
"I’m just grateful for the Mavericks. And I’m happy to be here.’’
For Finney-Smith, the party can now start.
