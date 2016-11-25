Dallas Mavericks

November 25, 2016 9:12 PM

Champion Cavs hang eighth consecutive loss on reeling Mavs

By Steve Herrick

The Associated Press

CLEVELAND

Kevin Kevin Love scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers led by as many as 45 points in a 128-90 rout of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.

Love hit seven 3-pointers while Irving, who made his first 10 shots, scored 19 points in the first quarter. Irving’s big quarter came two nights after Love scored an NBA-record 34 in the first against Portland.

LeBron James, playing in his 1,000th regular-season game, had 19 points and 11 assists.

The defending NBA champions (12-2) faced little resistance from a team that has lost eight in a row and is burdened with the league’s worst record at 2-13. Dallas scored the game’s first basket before the Cavaliers turned the game into a rout. Cleveland led 36-16 after one quarter and was ahead 68-28 late in the second.

The Cavaliers, whose entire team will attend Saturday’s college football game between Ohio State and Michigan, didn’t let up. James threw down a dunk on a full-court pass from Love in the third quarter and gave the touchdown signal on his way up the court.

Cleveland led 110-65 early in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers made 20 of 43 3-point attempts and have made at least 10 3-pointers in every game this season.

Dirk Nowitzki, who appeared in only his fifth game of the season because of an injured right Achilles, scored 15 points for Dallas.

Mavericks guard Deron Williams (strained left calf) returned after missing the last four games. He scored four points in 15 minutes and didn’t play in the second half.

Cavaliers forward Channing Frye has been excused from the team following the death of his father, Thomas, on Thanksgiving. Frye’s mother, Karen Mulzac-Frye, passed away last month following a battle with cancer.

TIP-INS

Mavericks: The game marked only the third time this season Dallas has started its projected lineup. … G Seth Curry was booed when he entered the game in the first quarter. Curry’s brother, Stephen, has been booed frequently during the NBA Finals when Cleveland played Golden State the last two seasons.

Cavaliers: James became the 11th active player to appear in 1,000 games, with 706 coming with Cleveland. … Love fell on top of a fan chasing a loose ball in the third quarter. He slapped hands with the fan during the next stoppage of play.

UP NEXT

Mavericks: Host New Orleans on Sunday. Dallas is 22-3 all-time against the Pelicans at home, but lost their last meeting by a 105-98 score on Jan. 2.

Cavaliers: Travel to Philadelphia for the second time this season Sunday. Cleveland edged the 76ers 102-101 in Philly on Nov. 5.

Dallas

16

22

17

35

90

Cleveland

36

36

24

32

128

Dallas

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

Barnes

30:28

6-13

0-0

5

0

12

Nowitzki

27:11

7-18

0-0

6

3

15

Bogut

22:18

1-3

0-1

11

5

2

Matthews

28:47

2-8

0-0

2

0

6

D.Williams

14:55

2-6

0-0

2

2

4

Curry

26:04

5-13

3-3

4

3

13

Fin-Smith

22:24

3-9

0-0

0

2

8

Brussino

15:36

1-3

0-0

4

2

2

Gibson

14:14

2-3

2-2

1

0

8

Anderson

13:51

4-7

1-2

1

3

10

Powell

12:00

4-6

2-2

1

1

10

Mejri

6:11

0-1

0-0

1

0

0

Hammons

6:01

0-1

0-2

1

0

0

Totals

240

37-91

8-12

39

21

90

Percentages: FG .407, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Gibson 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-5, Matthews 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Nowitzki 1-5, Powell 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Brussino 0-2, Barnes 0-3, Curry 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 13 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Mejri 2, Anderson, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Matthews 4, Curry 3, Bogut 2, D.Williams, Gibson, Nowitzki, Powell). Steals: 5 (Bogut 2, Anderson, Brussino, Matthews).

Cleveland

Min

FG-A

FT-A

R

F

Pt

James

29:03

6-13

5-5

5

1

19

Love

28:29

8-14

4-4

10

1

27

Thompson

28:38

4-5

3-4

12

1

11

Irving

28:29

10-13

1-1

1

0

25

Smith

25:53

1-11

0-0

2

3

3

Andersen

18:48

2-4

0-0

6

4

4

Dunleavy

14:04

1-3

2-2

0

0

5

McRae

13:48

3-7

1-1

2

2

7

Felder

13:48

2-4

1-2

1

1

5

Liggins

12:43

1-3

1-1

3

2

3

Shumpert

11:23

1-3

2-2

3

1

5

Jefferson

8:53

1-2

2-2

2

0

5

Jones

6:01

3-3

0-0

0

0

9

Totals

240

43-85

22-24

47

16

128

Percentages: FG .506, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Love 7-9, Irving 4-5, Jones 3-3, James 2-5, Jefferson 1-2, Dunleavy 1-3, Shumpert 1-3, Smith 1-10, Andersen 0-1, McRae 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 14 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Felder, Irving, Shumpert). Turnovers: 14 (James 4, Andersen 2, Felder 2, Irving 2, Smith 2, Love, Shumpert). Steals: 9 (Love 3, Smith 3, James, Liggins, Thompson). Att.—20,562 (20,562). T—2:10.

Related content

Dallas Mavericks

Comments

Videos

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

View more video

Sports Videos