Champion Cavs hang eighth consecutive loss on reeling Mavs

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? Pause

1:00 TCU's Sawyer on Frogs' young RBs

1:05 TCU's Patterson on team's young RBs, bright future

4:02 Snakebite could have killed toddler if not for quick response

3:08 Talkin' Cowboys with Charean and Clarence

1:06 TCU's Patterson on the win over Texas

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

0:53 TCU's Howard, Hill on historic win over Texas