Champion Cavs hang eighth consecutive loss on reeling Mavs

Kevin Kevin Love scored 27 points, Kyrie Irving added 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers led by as many as 45 points in a 128-90 rout of the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night.
Love hit seven 3-pointers while Irving, who made his first 10 shots, scored 19 points in the first quarter. Irving’s big quarter came two nights after Love scored an NBA-record 34 in the first against Portland.
LeBron James, playing in his 1,000th regular-season game, had 19 points and 11 assists.
The defending NBA champions (12-2) faced little resistance from a team that has lost eight in a row and is burdened with the league’s worst record at 2-13. Dallas scored the game’s first basket before the Cavaliers turned the game into a rout. Cleveland led 36-16 after one quarter and was ahead 68-28 late in the second.
The Cavaliers, whose entire team will attend Saturday’s college football game between Ohio State and Michigan, didn’t let up. James threw down a dunk on a full-court pass from Love in the third quarter and gave the touchdown signal on his way up the court.
Cleveland led 110-65 early in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers made 20 of 43 3-point attempts and have made at least 10 3-pointers in every game this season.
Dirk Nowitzki, who appeared in only his fifth game of the season because of an injured right Achilles, scored 15 points for Dallas.
Mavericks guard Deron Williams (strained left calf) returned after missing the last four games. He scored four points in 15 minutes and didn’t play in the second half.
Cavaliers forward Channing Frye has been excused from the team following the death of his father, Thomas, on Thanksgiving. Frye’s mother, Karen Mulzac-Frye, passed away last month following a battle with cancer.
TIP-INS
Mavericks: The game marked only the third time this season Dallas has started its projected lineup. … G Seth Curry was booed when he entered the game in the first quarter. Curry’s brother, Stephen, has been booed frequently during the NBA Finals when Cleveland played Golden State the last two seasons.
Cavaliers: James became the 11th active player to appear in 1,000 games, with 706 coming with Cleveland. … Love fell on top of a fan chasing a loose ball in the third quarter. He slapped hands with the fan during the next stoppage of play.
UP NEXT
Mavericks: Host New Orleans on Sunday. Dallas is 22-3 all-time against the Pelicans at home, but lost their last meeting by a 105-98 score on Jan. 2.
Cavaliers: Travel to Philadelphia for the second time this season Sunday. Cleveland edged the 76ers 102-101 in Philly on Nov. 5.
Dallas
16
22
17
35
—
90
Cleveland
36
36
24
32
—
128
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
30:28
6-13
0-0
5
0
12
Nowitzki
27:11
7-18
0-0
6
3
15
Bogut
22:18
1-3
0-1
11
5
2
Matthews
28:47
2-8
0-0
2
0
6
D.Williams
14:55
2-6
0-0
2
2
4
Curry
26:04
5-13
3-3
4
3
13
Fin-Smith
22:24
3-9
0-0
0
2
8
Brussino
15:36
1-3
0-0
4
2
2
Gibson
14:14
2-3
2-2
1
0
8
Anderson
13:51
4-7
1-2
1
3
10
Powell
12:00
4-6
2-2
1
1
10
Mejri
6:11
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
Hammons
6:01
0-1
0-2
1
0
0
Totals
240
37-91
8-12
39
21
90
Percentages: FG .407, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-35, .229 (Gibson 2-3, Finney-Smith 2-5, Matthews 2-7, Anderson 1-2, Nowitzki 1-5, Powell 0-1, D.Williams 0-1, Brussino 0-2, Barnes 0-3, Curry 0-6). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 13 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Mejri 2, Anderson, Powell). Turnovers: 13 (Matthews 4, Curry 3, Bogut 2, D.Williams, Gibson, Nowitzki, Powell). Steals: 5 (Bogut 2, Anderson, Brussino, Matthews).
Cleveland
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
James
29:03
6-13
5-5
5
1
19
Love
28:29
8-14
4-4
10
1
27
Thompson
28:38
4-5
3-4
12
1
11
Irving
28:29
10-13
1-1
1
0
25
Smith
25:53
1-11
0-0
2
3
3
Andersen
18:48
2-4
0-0
6
4
4
Dunleavy
14:04
1-3
2-2
0
0
5
McRae
13:48
3-7
1-1
2
2
7
Felder
13:48
2-4
1-2
1
1
5
Liggins
12:43
1-3
1-1
3
2
3
Shumpert
11:23
1-3
2-2
3
1
5
Jefferson
8:53
1-2
2-2
2
0
5
Jones
6:01
3-3
0-0
0
0
9
Totals
240
43-85
22-24
47
16
128
Percentages: FG .506, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 20-43, .465 (Love 7-9, Irving 4-5, Jones 3-3, James 2-5, Jefferson 1-2, Dunleavy 1-3, Shumpert 1-3, Smith 1-10, Andersen 0-1, McRae 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 14 (19 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Felder, Irving, Shumpert). Turnovers: 14 (James 4, Andersen 2, Felder 2, Irving 2, Smith 2, Love, Shumpert). Steals: 9 (Love 3, Smith 3, James, Liggins, Thompson). Att.—20,562 (20,562). T—2:10.
