Position-by-position matchups for the NBA Finals. Who has the edge?

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) reacts against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland. The odds are longer than a Stephen Curry 3-pointer. The Cavaliers are being given little _ or no _ chance in their fourth straight NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, who have been installed by Las Vegas as the biggest favorites in 16 years. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo