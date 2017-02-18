Fort Worth Dunbar’s Robert Hughes again a finalist for Basketball Hall of Fame

Robert Hughes, whose stellar career at Fort Worth Dunbar left him as the winningest all-time boys high school coach, has returned to the ballot as one of 14 finalists announced Saturday for the Basketball Hall of Fame.
Hughes has been a finalist the past two years. Fort Worth area nominees not making this year’s group of finalists included another high school coaching legend, Leta Andrews of Granbury, and former Dallas Mavericks standout Mark Aguirre.
Other finalists returning to the ballot include star point guard and Olympic gold medalist Tim Hardaway, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, former Wisconsin coach and four-time Division III national champion Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU women’s national champion team Wayland Baptist University.
Former Michigan and NBA star Chris Webber and former Villanova coach Rollie Massimino are among the first-time finalists who are now one step from the Hall of Fame.
Also on the ballot for the first time are Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey and Kansas men’s coach Bill Self.
Webber played 15 seasons with five franchises, plus was part of Michigan’s famed “Fab Five” group that headlined college basketball in the early 1990s.
“I don’t know what I’m most proud of,” said Webber, who averaged 20.7 points and 9.8 rebounds in his career and was a five-time NBA All-Star. “I’m proud to be in the room with all these great individuals.”
Other first-time Hall of Fame finalists include longtime NBA referee Hugh Evans, Connecticut women’s star Rebecca Lobo, two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, five-time All-Star Sidney Moncrief and two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.
“I still can’t believe I’m here,” McGrady said. “This is not even a dream come true.”
“We are grateful to the 14 finalists in the Class of 2017 for the impact they have had on the game we cherish,” Basketball Hall of Fame Chairman Jerry Colangelo said. “To be named a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame is an incredible accomplishment.”
Inductees will be announced at the Final Four on April 3. Enshrinement ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts are scheduled for Sept. 7-9.
Massimino, now an 82-year-old cancer survivor who is still coaching at NAIA school Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida, is a finalist for the first time. His Hall of Fame hopes have been backed by plenty of current and former coaches in recent months – including current Villanova coach Jay Wright, who presented Massimino with a championship ring from the Wildcats’ 2016 NCAA title.
“Some days, we do take him for granted,” Keiser guard Andrija Sarenac said. “But then you see him on TV so much, you see all these videos made about him, the movies about Villanova and everything, and it just hits you. You realize that he’s a legend. I mean, your coach is a walking legend. With the energy and everything he comes in with, it’s inspiring.”
Finalists need 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee to be enshrined. Among this year’s candidates who did not make the finalist group: Muggsy Bogues, Ben Wallace, Kevin Johnson, Maurice Cheeks, Mark Price, Lefty Driesell and Eddie Sutton.
Former New York Times sports writer Harvey Araton and former Turner Sports broadcaster Craig Sager will be recognized during Hall of Fame weekend as this year’s Curt Gowdy Media Award recipients.
“A tremendous honor,” said Sager’s wife Stacy.
This year’s lifetime achievement award recipients are former UConn coach Donald “Dee” Rowe and Michael Goldberg, who spent nearly four decades as executive director of the NBA Coaches Association. Goldberg died earlier this year.
“He bridged the gap between ownership and coaches,” said New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry, who spoke about Goldberg on Saturday while wearing a bow tie – one of the signature wardrobe accessories that Goldberg donned for years. “He was just such a great guy.”
