Drivers approve of Texas Motor Speedway’s new racing surface

2:18 Texas Motor Speedway unveiled new track pavement Pause

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch

1:07 TCU's Dixon 'touched' by senior remembering 0-18, now in NIT

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:49 Thousands march in Fort Worth to promote women’s rights

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:24 Fort Worth From Above - beautiful drone footage of the city of Fort Worth

2:14 St Patrick's Day parade 2017: Scenes from Greenville