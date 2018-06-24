Colon was good, but not good enough as Rangers' win streak ends at 7

Bartolo Colon returned to Target Field on Sunday and turned in one of his finest starts since the first month of the season.

The problem was that it wasn't good enough against the Minnesota Twins, with whom he finished last season. Their young starter, Jose Berrios, was too good.

Berrios struck out 12 and allowed only three hits in seven scoreless innings, and the red-hot Texas Rangers' offense was unable to support Colon in a 2-0 loss that snapped a seven-game winning streak.

"I think I pitched a great game, but I have to give great to Berrios on the other side," Colon said. "He pitched a great game, too."

Shin-Soo Choo opened with a double on the game's first pitch to extend his on-base streak to 37 games and Adrian Beltre singled three batters later, but the Rangers didn't have another hit until Rougned Odor reached on a bunt to open the seventh.

Choo and Beltre also drew walks from Berrios.

Colon (4-5) allowed seven hits, two of which drove in two-out runs in the fifth and seventh, and a walk while striking out five. He tossed a complete-game victory for the Twins last year against the Rangers.

"We'll take that every time from him," manager Jeff Banister said.

This loss kept the Rangers from a second consecutive series sweep, but they won a third straight series for the first time this season.

Despite their seven-game winning streak, which was the longest active run in the majors, they are 11 games below .500 as they head home for an eight-game homestand that opens Monday against the San Diego Padres.