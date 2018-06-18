Rangers Elvis Andrus returns, Jurickson Profar starts in place of Rougned Odor

Shortstop Elvis Andrus was activated from the disabled list and in the lineup for the Texas Rangers' series opener Monday against the Royals in Kansas City, Mo.



Andrus has been on the DL since mid-April with a broken bone in his right elbow.

Right-hander Ricardo Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock and catcher Jose Trevino was optioned to Double-A Frisco. Outfielder Ryan Rua was optioned to Round Rock on Sunday.



The club will make another move to open a spot on the 40-man roster for Andrus.



Jurickson Profar, who filled in for Andrus at shorstsop, was in Monday's startling lineup at second base in place of Rougned Odor.

