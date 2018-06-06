Here's a list of all 40 players selected by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft

The major league first-year player draft finished up Wednesday with the 1,214th pick going to the Dodgers.
The Texas Rangers selected 27 pitchers, including 23 right-handers and six shortstops.
Texas' first 14 picks were 10 pitchers and four shortstops. Right-hander Cole Winn from Orange Lutheran (Calif.) High School was the Rangers' top pick at No. 15 overall on Monday. Of their 40 players, 15 are from high school, including their first five picks.
Among their 40 picks are one third baseman three catchers and three outfielders. They picked no first or second basemen.
Here's a full list of the Rangers' 2018 draft picks, with their round, pick and school:
Rd
Pick
Player
Pos.
School
1
15
Cole Winn
RHP
Orange Lutheran HS (CA)
2
55
Owen White
RHP
Jesse Carson HS (NC)
3
91
Jonathan Ornelas
SS
Raymond S Kellis HS (AZ)
4
119
Mason Englert
RHP
Forney HS (TX)
5
149
Jayce Easley
SS
Sandra Day O'Connor HS (AZ)
6
179
Sean Chandler
RHP
Iowa Western CC (IA)
7
209
Tim Brennan
RHS
St Josephs U
8
239
Jax Biggers
SS
Arkansas (AR)
9
269
Chandler Sanburn
RHR
Wichita St U
10
299
Leury Tejada
RHS
Walton HS
|11
329
Billy Layne Jr.
RHP
Seton Hall (NJ)
12
359
Destin Dotson
LHS
Scotlandville Magnet HS
13
389
Kenen Irizarry
SS
Aurea E Quiles HS
14
419
Theo McDowell
RHS
Salisbury School
15
449
Cameron Simmons
RF
Virginia (VA)
16
479
Jonathan Edwards
RHS
Eagles Landing HS
17
509
Scott Kapers
C
Valparaiso (IN)
18
539
Grant Wolfram
LHP
Davenport University (MI)
19
569
Xavier Valentin
C
Leadership Christian Academy
20
599
Nicolas Laio
RHS
Western Michigan
21
629
Cody Hawthorne
LHS
Parkland Col
22
659
Frainyer Chavez
SS
Midland College (TX)
23
689
Wyatt Sparks
RHP
Aurora HS (MO)
24
719
Troy Dixon
CF
Samford University (AL)
25
749
Josh Smith
LHP
Grand Valley State (MI)
26
779
David Lebron
RHP
University of Tampa (FL)
27
809
Antonio Knowles
RHS
Key West HS
28
839
Renton Poole
RHS
Indiana University Kokomo
29
869
Glen Richardson
RHS
Sinclair CC
30
899
Evan Reifert
RHS
North Iowa Area CC
31
929
Ryan Anderson
OF
UC Davis
32
959
Owen Sharts
RHP
Simi Valley HS (CA)
33
989
Reynoldo Pichardo
C
Dawson CC
34
1019
Noah Burkholder
RHP
Waubonsee CC (IL)
35
1049
Tyler Depreta-Johnson
SS
Houston Baptist
36
1079
William Corcoran
RHS
Malvern Prep School
37
1109
Austin Becker
RHP
Big Walnut HS (OH)
38
1139
Reggie Meyer
RHS
Univ. of Minnesota
39
1169
Shea Patterson
3B
Univ. of Michigan
40
1199
Cole Uvila
RHP
Georgia Gwinnett College
