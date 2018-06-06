Texas Rangers

June 6, 2018 6:29 PM

Here's a list of all 40 players selected by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft

By Stefan Stevenson

The major league first-year player draft finished up Wednesday with the 1,214th pick going to the Dodgers.
The Texas Rangers selected 27 pitchers, including 23 right-handers and six shortstops.
Texas' first 14 picks were 10 pitchers and four shortstops. Right-hander Cole Winn from Orange Lutheran (Calif.) High School was the Rangers' top pick at No. 15 overall on Monday. Of their 40 players, 15 are from high school, including their first five picks.
Among their 40 picks are one third baseman three catchers and three outfielders. They picked no first or second basemen.
Here's a full list of the Rangers' 2018 draft picks, with their round, pick and school:

Rd

Pick

Player

Pos.

School

1

15

Cole Winn

RHP

Orange Lutheran HS (CA)

2

55

Owen White

RHP

Jesse Carson HS (NC)

3

91

Jonathan Ornelas

SS

Raymond S Kellis HS (AZ)

4

119

Mason Englert

RHP

Forney HS (TX)

5

149

Jayce Easley

SS

Sandra Day O'Connor HS (AZ)

6

179

Sean Chandler

RHP

Iowa Western CC (IA)

7

209

Tim Brennan

RHS

St Josephs U

8

239

Jax Biggers

SS

Arkansas (AR)

9

269

Chandler Sanburn

RHR

Wichita St U

10

299

Leury Tejada

RHS

Walton HS







11

329

Billy Layne Jr.

RHP

Seton Hall (NJ)

12

359

Destin Dotson

LHS

Scotlandville Magnet HS

13

389

Kenen Irizarry

SS

Aurea E Quiles HS

14

419

Theo McDowell

RHS

Salisbury School

15

449

Cameron Simmons

RF

Virginia (VA)

16

479

Jonathan Edwards

RHS

Eagles Landing HS

17

509

Scott Kapers

C

Valparaiso (IN)

18

539

Grant Wolfram

LHP

Davenport University (MI)

19

569

Xavier Valentin

C

Leadership Christian Academy

20

599

Nicolas Laio

RHS

Western Michigan

21

629

Cody Hawthorne

LHS

Parkland Col

22

659

Frainyer Chavez

SS

Midland College (TX)

23

689

Wyatt Sparks

RHP

Aurora HS (MO)

24

719

Troy Dixon

CF

Samford University (AL)

25

749

Josh Smith

LHP

Grand Valley State (MI)

26

779

David Lebron

RHP

University of Tampa (FL)

27

809

Antonio Knowles

RHS

Key West HS

28

839

Renton Poole

RHS

Indiana University Kokomo

29

869

Glen Richardson

RHS

Sinclair CC

30

899

Evan Reifert

RHS

North Iowa Area CC

31

929

Ryan Anderson

OF

UC Davis

32

959

Owen Sharts

RHP

Simi Valley HS (CA)

33

989

Reynoldo Pichardo

C

Dawson CC

34

1019

Noah Burkholder

RHP

Waubonsee CC (IL)

35

1049

Tyler Depreta-Johnson

SS

Houston Baptist

36

1079

William Corcoran

RHS

Malvern Prep School

37

1109

Austin Becker

RHP

Big Walnut HS (OH)

38

1139

Reggie Meyer

RHS

Univ. of Minnesota

39

1169

Shea Patterson

3B

Univ. of Michigan

40

1199

Cole Uvila

RHP

Georgia Gwinnett College


