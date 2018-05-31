He's baaack! Where is Beltre playing in return from DL?

Adrian Beltre was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday afternoon and was scheduled to bat fourth and serve as the designated hitter for the Texas Rangers in their series finale against the Seattle Mariners.

Beltre and manager Jeff Banister hinted the past two days that Thursday was a possibility for Beltre to return for the second time this season for a strained left hamstring. He was originally injured April 25 and then again May 13 only five days after coming off the DL.

Banister said that Beltre's initial workload will be monitored. It will include games like Thursday, when he is the DH, and games when he is off entirely. He won't play in day games after night games.

Beltre has played 29 games this season and is batting .314. He has only one home run to go with 12 RBIs.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

The Rangers cleared a roster spot for Beltre by optioning outfielder Ryan Rua to Triple A Round Rock. Rua is batting .163 and is 3 for 33 in his past 14 games.