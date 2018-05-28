Pudge's son persevered. Now, he's on cusp of MLB debut

The road to the major leagues was a lot longer for Dereck Rodriguez than for his Hall of Fame father, but the oldest son of Texas Rangers great Ivan Rodriguez is indeed on the cusp of his MLB debut.
Dereck Rodriguez, a right-handed pitcher, will be promoted from the minors by the San Francisco Giants and put in their bullpen for a three-game series at Colorado. It's not exactly the ideal spot for a pitcher, as Coors Field is well-known as a hitter's ballpark, but it is an MLB ballpark.
Rodriguez was the Minnesota Twins' sixth-round pick in 2011 as an outfielder, but he converted to the mound after the 2014 season. He signed with the Giants as a minor-league free agent in the off-season and was 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA in nine starts for Triple A Sacramento.
Ivan Rodriguez made his MLB debut in 1991 at the age of 19. By the time he was 25, Pudge was a perennial All-Star and Gold Glove-winning catcher. He went to 14 All-Star Games, won 13 Gold Gloves, was the American League MVP in 1999 and in 2017 was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot.
Dereck was with his father the day he learned he had been voted in and was given a leave by the Twins organization to attend his father's Hall induction.
