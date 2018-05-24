Beltre won't play six more years to catch Colon. What about five more months?

The oldest player in the major leagues turned a year older Thursday, though Bartolo Colon doesn't look a day over his 45 years when he's on the mound.

He is one of two MLB players who are in their 21st season. The other is his Texas Rangers teammate Adrian Beltre, who is 39 years old and on the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season.

Does Beltre plan on playing six more years?

"My wife would divorce me," he said.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

What about five more months to finish this season?

"Well, yeah, I hope," he said. "That's the idea."

But the plan thereafter is unknown.

Beltre knows his playing days are winding down. He is in the final year of his contract with the Rangers, and consecutive seasons have been interrupted multiple times by injuries.

He has contemplated a world without the game he has been playing in the majors for more than half his life, but tries to not get lost in those thoughts.

Until he has convinced himself otherwise, Beltre will still be a ballplayer.

"I'm trying to be mentally prepared to get to that stage in my life, but as much as I want to think it, I never get too deep into it," Beltre said. "I do need to find some kind of hobby to keep me occupied besides my kids and my family. But there's no doubt I want to be mentally ready to understand that it's time."





The plan in two weeks is for Beltre to be off the DL and playing again, which he was unable to do Thursday as the Rangers lost 8-2 in the opener of a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals.





He again fielded grounders before batting practice, though only ones hit directly at him, and faced left-hander Matt Moore during a simulated game. Until he runs on the strained left hamstring, he really doesn't have a timeline to return.

"It's day by day," he said.

The plan in two months at the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is also unknown.

While Colon is chasing Juan Marichal for the most wins for a pitcher from the Dominican Republic, and Nicaraguan Dennis Martinez for most wins by a pitcher from Latin America, Beltre is chasing a world title.

Among the teams who have established themselves as early contenders for the postseason, none is dealing with an obvious need at third base. A contender might also be weary of a deal for Beltre because of his recent injury woes.

Then again, Beltre is one of the most respected players in the game and a future member of the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Though the Rangers are looking like sellers, general manager Jon Daniels said on Monday that he doesn't give much thought to trading Beltre.

Beltre said last year after the trade deadline passed that he would consider waiving his no-trade clause if an attractive deal were proposed to him by general manager Jon Daniels, but Beltre also warned that there are no guarantees that a trade would equate to a ring.





He also has strong ties to the Rangers and to the Metroplex, where he has spent much of the past eight seasons. He and his family are comfortable here, and he has invested in the community charitably.

Beltre spent part of his Thursday at the Texas Rangers MLB Youth Academy in West Dallas, where a donation he made helped build Adrian Beltre Field. It's a full-size indoor infield with batting cages that can be lowered from the rafters.

The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation announced a partnership with Energy Transfer Partners for the academy worth $1 million. Rangers co-chairman and managing partner Ray Davis co-founded the company in 1994 and retired from it in 2007.

"I'm happy to be a part of it," Beltre said. "I wish I could have had something like this when I grew up. If we are in a position to help, not only providing something like this, but coming to talk to the kids a little bit, it's nice to give back to the family and the people who really need it."

Beltre will retire some day, unless he wants to end up on Divorce Court. He has interests in horse racing and wineries, and would contemplate keeping his hands in baseball. Five years after he retires, he'll take his place in the Hall of Fame.

For now, though, he's still a ballplayer.

That much is known.

Royals 8, Rangers 2

Kansas City 020 020 220 — 8 11 0 Texas 000 000 011 — 2 5 1

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .292 Merrifield cf 4 1 2 2 1 1 .286 Moustakas dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .282 Perez c 4 0 2 4 0 0 .254 Soler rf 5 0 0 0 0 3 .280 Dozier 1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .172 Escobar ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Goins 2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .262 Torres 3b 3 3 2 0 1 0 .667





Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .228 Choo dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .256 Kiner-Falefa 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .262 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Guzman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Rua 1b-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .155 Gallo lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .199 Chirinos c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .186 Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .177 Alberto ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000





E—DeShields (2). LOB—Kansas City 7, Texas 3. 2B—Merrifield (13), Moustakas (11), Kiner-Falefa (7), Gallo (7). RBIs—Merrifield 2 (19), Perez 4 (26), Kiner-Falefa (16), Odor (11). CS—Kiner-Falefa (2). S—Jay. Runners left in scoring position—Kansas City 4 (Moustakas, Soler 2, Dozier); Texas 2 (Mazara, Rua). RISP—Kansas City 3 for 10; Texas 2 for 7. Runners moved up—Jay, Kiner-Falefa. GIDP—Kiner-Falefa. DP—Kansas City 2 (Perez, Escobar), (Goins, Escobar, Dozier).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duffy, W, 2-6 7 2/3 4 1 1 2 5 113 6.14 Hill 1 1/3 1 1 0 1 3 33 3.00

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bibens-Dirkx, L, 0-1 6 1/3 8 6 4 1 6 109 5.68 Bush 2 2/3 3 2 2 1 2 43 5.17

Inherited runners-scored—Hill 1-0, Bush 2-2. HBP—Bibens-Dirkx (Perez), Bush (Moustakas). WP—Duffy. PB—Perez (1). Umpires—Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Jeff Kellogg; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, Chad Whitson. T—2:53. A—23,230 (49,115).



